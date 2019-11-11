The Nationals may have won the World Series less than two weeks ago, but it's officially time to stop partying.

Major League Baseball's free agency is upon us, and the Nationals, like all of the other 29 teams, have significant moves to make regarding their future in the coming weeks and months.

Houston's Gerrit Cole, Washington's Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg highlight a free agent class not as loaded as a year ago, but still has plenty of difference-makers available.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Below is our Hot Stove Tracker.

2019 MLB Hot Stove Free Agency Tracker:

Nov. 4: Red Sox Designated Hitter J.D. Martinez will not opt-out of the remaining three years, $62.5 million deal, Jon Heyman reports. Martinez still can exercise an opt-out following both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Nov. 4: Tyler Flowers has re-signed with the Braves on a $4 million deal, Jon Heyman reports.

Nov. 4: The Braves declined a $6 million option on outfielder Nick Markakis, but have re-signed him on a $4 million deal, Jon Heyman reports.

MLB Hot Stove Tracker: Where will baseball's biggest free agents end up? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington