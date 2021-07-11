MLB Home Run Derby: A look at each winner since 1985

Who will be the next Home Run Derby champion?

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

After a one-year absence, the latest edition of Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby will be held on Monday night in Colorado's Coors Field. Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is the top seed in the eigh-man bracket and will be the focus of the event as some of baseball's top sluggers try to take advantage of Denver's thin air. Ohtani will face off against Washington phenom Juan Soto in the first round. The three other first-round matchups:

Kansas City's Salvador Perez (4) will face defending champion Pete Alonso (5) of the New York Mets.

Oakland's Matt Olson (3) faces Baltimore slugger (and cancer survivor) Trey Mancini (6).

Joey Gallo (2) squares off against hometown favorite Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies (7).

Whoever wins will join a star-studded list of former Home Run Derby champions. Here's a look at the players who have won the event since it began in 1985.

2019 — Pete Alonso, New York Mets

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Alonso hit 57 total home runs at Cleveland's Progressive Field, including 23 in the final round to beat fellow rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by one home run.

2018 — Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Harper put on one last show for his fans in Washington, beating Kyle Schwarber by one home run in the final at Nationals Park.

2017 — Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Judge beat Justin Bour, Cody Bellinger and Miguel Sano en route to a Home Run Derby title at Marlins Park.

2016 — Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Stanton hit a Derby-record 61 homers, including 24 in the opening round against Robinson Cano at San Diego's Petco Park.

2015 — Todd Frazier, Cincinnati Reds

(Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Frazier had the backing of hometown fans, winning an exciting derby at Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark.

Story continues

2014 — Yoenis Cesepes, Oakland Athletics

(Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Cespedes won his second straight Derby title after hitting 28 total home runs at Minnesota's Target Field.

2013 — Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics

(Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports)

Cespedes hit 17 home runs in the first round to win the Home Run Derby title at New York's Citi Field.

2012 — Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers

(H. Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports via USA TODAY Sports)

Fielder hit several shots into the fountains at Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium to win his second Home Run Derby title.

2011 — Robinson Cano, New York Yankees

(Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)

Cano hit 32 total home runs at Arizona's Chase Field to edge out Adrian Gonzalez by one home run.

2010 — David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

Ortiz hit 32 home runs to easily win the 2011 Home Run Derby at Angel Stadium.

2009 — Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers

(Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports)

Fielder beat out Nelson Cruz by two homers to win the Derby title at St. Louis' Busch Stadium. Both of Fielder's wins came at Missouri ballparks.

2008 — Justin Morneau, New York Yankees

(Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)

This Derby is remembered for Josh Hamilton's amazing 28 homers in the first round at old Yankee Stadium, but Morneau saved his energy to outlast Hamilton over the final two rounds.

2007 — Vladimir Guerrero, Los Angeles Angels

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The future Hall of Famer only needed three homers in the final round to beat Alex Rios who hit two. This Derby took place at San Francisco's AT&T Park.

2006 — Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies

(Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)

Howard won the 2006 NL MVP with 58 homers and added the Derby title to his trophy case with a win at Pittsburgh's PNC Park.

2005 — Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies

(Photo By Joanthan Daniel/Getty Images)

Abreu smashed 24 homers in the first round and beat Ivan Rodriguez in the final to win the 2005 competition at Detroit's Comerica Park.

2004 — Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Tejada beat hometown favorite Lance Berkman in the final round to win the 2004 title at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

2003 — Garret Anderson, Los Angeles Angels

(JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Albert Pujols hit more total homers, but Anderson beat the Cardinals slugger 9-8 in the final round to win the 2003 Home Run Derby title at Chicago's U.S. Cellular Field.

2002 — Jason Giambi, New York Yankees

(TANNEN MAURY/AFP via Getty Images)

Giambi topped two Chicago sluggers — Paul Konerko in the semifinals and Sammy Sosa in the final — to win the 2002 title at Milwaukee's Miller Park.

2001 – Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks

(JOHN MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Sammy Sosa hit only two homers in the final at Seattle's Safeco Field, which was easily surpassed by Gonzalez's six homers in that round.

2000 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sosa blasted 26 total home runs, more than twice of the next closest opponent (Carl Everett had 12) to win at Atlanta's Turner Field.

1999 — Ken Griffey, Jr., Seattle Mariners

(Photo by STEPHEN JAFFE / AFP)

Griffey beat Jeromy Burnitz 3-2 in the final round as the righthanders in the group took aim at the Green Monster at Boston's Fenway Park. It was Griffey's third Derby title, which still stands as a record.

1998 — Ken Griffey, Jr., Seattle Mariners

(Brian Bahr /Allsport)

Griffey hit 19 total homers and beat Jim Thome 3-2 in the final round to win the title at Colorado's Coors Field.

1997 — Tino Martinez, New York Yankees

(Doug Pensinger /Allsport)

Martinez beat Colorado's Larry Walker 3-1 in the final to win the Derby at Cleveland's Jacobs Field.

1996 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants

(BRIAN BAHR/AFP via Getty Images)

Bonds hadn't yet morphed into the home run hitting monster that would create controversy in the early 2000s, but he did hit 17 total homers at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium and beat foe Mark McGwire 3-2 in the final.

1995 — Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

(AP Photo/Al Behrman)

The Big Hurt beat future White Sox teammate Albert Belle 3-2 in the final at The Ballpark In Arlington.

1994 — Ken Griffey, Jr., Seattle Mariners

(AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

Griffey won his first Home Run Derby at Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium with seven homers.

1993 — Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers

(Jonathan Daniel /Allsport)

Gonzalez and Ken Griffey Jr. both hit seven homers during the regular competition and Gonzo needed two extra rounds to beat "The Kid" at Baltimore's Camden Yards.

1992 — Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

McGwire won his only Home Run Derby title, hitting 12 homers at San Diego's Jack Murphy Stadium.

1991 — Cal Ripken, Jr., Baltimore Orioles

(USA Today Sports)

Ripken won the 1991 Home Run Derby at Toronto's SkyDome, one day before winning MVP of the All-Star Game.

1990 — Ryne Sandberg, Chicago Cubs

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Sandberg infamously won the 1990 Derby at Wrigley Field with only three total home runs while the rest of the eight-man field combined for only two home runs. The wind at Wrigley Field will do that.

1990 — Eric Davis, Cincinnati Reds and Ruben Sierra, Texas Rangers

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Both men hit three homers during the team competition at Anaheim Stadium. Davis' National League beat Sierra's American League crew, 9-5. The 1988 contest the year before at Cincinnati's Riverfront Stadium was canceled due to rain.

1987 — Andre Dawson, Chicago Cubs

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The 1987 competition was only a four-person affair. Dawson's four homers bested Ozzie Virgil (2), George Bell (1) and Mark McGwire (1) at the Oakland Coliseum.

1986 — Darryl Strawberry, New York Mets and Wally Joyner, California Angels

(AP Photo)

Strawberry and Joyner each hit four home runs at the Astrodome as the NL won the team competition 8-7.

1985 — Dave Parker, Cincinnati Reds

( Photo by: Mike Powell/Getty Images)

Parker hit six homers to win the individual title in the first Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game, which was held at Minnesota's Metrodome that year. The participants in that Derby? AL: Jim Rice, Eddie Murray, Carlton Fisk, Tom Brunansky, Cal Ripken, Jr. NL: Dave Parker, Dale Murphy, Steve Garvey, Ryne Sandberg, Jack Clark. More from the MLB: MLB: The home run leader for all 50 states (plus D.C.)

1

1