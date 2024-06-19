MLB Great, hall of fame center fielder Willie Mays dead at 93

Professional baseball hall of famer and one of the greatest players to ever lace up his spikes and hit the diamond, Willie Mays, has died at the age of 93, according to a post from the San Francisco Giants on X.

“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” son Michael Mays said in a statement released by the club. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

Before his death Tuesday, Mays was the oldest living member of the baseball hall of fame.

Nicknamed “The Say Hey Kid,” Mays was a two-time Most Valuable Player, 24-time all-star, 12-time Gold Glove award winner, two-time all-star game MVP and 1954 World Series champion who hit 660 home runs (sixth all-time) across a career that spanned 23 seasons in the MLB.

Mays has been ranked as one of the three greatest baseball players to ever live by multiple publications, including the Sporting News, who ranked him No. 2 all-time behind Babe Ruth in a 1999 article, and The Athletic, who ranked him as the greatest baseball player of all-time in a 2020 article.

“All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. “Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise.

“From coast to coast … Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime … We will never forget this true Giant on and off the field.”

Mays died two days before a game between the Giants and St. Louis Cardinals to honor the Negro Leagues at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

Accomplishments and accolades aside, perhaps the most iconic moment from his illustrious career is simply known as “The Catch.”

The day it happened was Sept. 29 in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series. Vic Mertz, a batter for the Cleveland Guardians (who were then known as the Indians), hit a deep fly ball to center field in the eighth inning with the score tied at 2-2 at the Polo Grounds.

Mays ranged back and made a miraculous over-the-shoulder basket catch at the warning track, 425 feet from home plate, to preserve the tie in a game the Giants went on to win in extra innings, 5-2.

The Chicago tie to this iconic moment in baseball history? Jack Brickhouse was on the call for “The Catch.”

After his career, Mays met with United States presidents like Gerald R. Ford, who invited him to the White House State Dinner in 1976 where he met Queen Elizabeth II, George W. Bush, who named him Tee Ball Commissioner during his 2006 White House Tee Ball Initiative, and Barack Obama, whom he accompanied to the 2009 MLB All-Star Game in St. Louis, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from in 2015.

Mays was also the godfather to Barry Bonds, baseball’s polarizing home run king, and in Sept. 2017, MLB renamed the World Series MVP award in his honor as the Willie Mays World Series MVP award.

