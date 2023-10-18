MLB Gold Glove finalists announced, Nolan Arenado misses award for 1st time in 11-year career

Nolan Arenado is one of the best defensive third basemen ever and a perennial Gold Glove winner. But not this year. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume via Getty Images)

MLB announced this year's 60 Gold Glove finalists on Wednesday, and the biggest surprise is who didn't make the cut.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has won the National League Gold Glove at his position every year since his rookie season in 2013, was not among the three finalists for his league and position this year. Arenado was also on a streak of six straight Platinum Gloves for the best overall fielder in the league.

Arenado is tied with Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki for most consecutive Gold Gloves to open a career. His 10 Gold Gloves remain tied with the Philadelphia Phillies' Mike Schmidt for second-most all-time at the position, behind only that of the late Brooks Robinson of the Baltimore Orioles.

Instead of Arenado, the 2023 finalists were the Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, the Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley and the Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, who took over the position in Denver after Arenado was traded to the Cardinals.

It's not too much of a stunner that they beat Arenado, though, as all three players were well ahead of the veteran in the key Defensive Runs Saved stat, a catch-all for defensive performance. Arenado did beat Riley in Statcast's Outs Above Average, though.

As for the other positions, some will be more competitive than others. Here's the entire list of nominees, with each position's leader in Defensive Runs Saved italicized.

American League Gold Glove finalists

Catcher

First base

Second base

Mauricio Dubón, HOU

Andrés Giménez, CLE

Marcus Semien, TEX

Shortstop

Third base

Left field

Center field

Right field

Pitcher

Utility

Mauricio Dubón, HOU

Zach McKinstry, DET

Taylor Walls, TB

National League Gold Glove finalists

Catcher

First base

Freddie Freeman, LAD

Carlos Santana, PIT and MIL

Christian Walker, ARI

Second base

Shortstop

Third base

Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT

Ryan McMahon, COL

Austin Riley, ATL

Left field

Center field

Right field

Pitcher

Utility