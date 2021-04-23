After stealing show at Giants game, therapy bunny plans on hopping down to watch Stephen Curry's Warriors

It was an unlikely first for Oracle Park. The San Francisco Giants hosted a fuzzy, adorable and rather large therapy bunny as part of the 4,850 human fans in attendance on Thursday night for the series opened against the Miami Marlins.

Alex was clearly rooting for the Giants with a dark blue bow tie complete with orange crabs. The cameras caught the 4 1/2 month old friend early in the 3-0 win and he began circulating around social media.

Gamer bunny 🐇 pic.twitter.com/2kDswOLOUy — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 23, 2021

Dogs at the ballpark are cute and now an annual event. Cats running on the field happens occasionally. But bunnies don't often make their way into baseball until Thursday night.

Alex was there with his parents (er, "owners"), Kei Kato and Josh Row. Kato, 32, adopted the bunny to help her deal with the anxiety and stress after she had to close her brewery restaurant, "K-OZ," during the pandemic, Janie McCauley reported for the Associated Press.

Career-first: just interviewed a sweet bunny, 4 1/2-month-old therapy bunny Alex, and he gave me a kiss, too. It belongs to Kei Kato, who lost her restaurant during COVID. pic.twitter.com/mcc4i60x8K — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) April 23, 2021

"I lost it all because of COVID, so I've been really stressed a lot," Kato said, via AP. "We support local. I was a local. He's well trained, too."

Kato now runs a small café in the U.S. Immigration office and has Alex by her side to help emotionally support her.

Fans loved seeing the bunny on social and front office personnel were also excited. It is believed to be the first bunny in the stands in the park's 22-year history, Giants spokeswoman Staci Slaughter told AP. Slaughter said if the Giants won — which they did to stay two games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers— the bunny has to come back for Friday's game.

Daniel Kurish, a member of the Marlins media staff, delivered team gear to the bunny, per the AP, and Giants CEO Larry Baer is a big fan.

"Love this Therapy Bunny," Baer said, via AP. "We could all use a therapy bunny right about now!"

Will the therapy bunny watch Stephen Curry next?

Alex, who obviously has an Instagram account, is well traveled. He's been tubing at Lake Tahoe, gone kayaking and attended a NASCAR race. The bunny has hung out with the Golden State Warriors dance crew, but has yet to attend a game there.

The Warriors are welcoming fans back to Chase Center on Friday night and Alex could be in the arena soon with Kato and Rowe.

"The bunny is welcome! If he's fast, we'll put him in the game to run the fast break!!" Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder told the AP.

Alex will get a chance to see Stephen Curry continue to go after the MVP award following his latest incredible shooting stretch.

