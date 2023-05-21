How to watch MLB games this week without cable: Schedule and streaming for Apple TV+, Peacock, ESPN+ and more
It's Sunday, let's play ball!
Baseball is still our country's pastime, but these days, watching America's national sport is a whole new ballgame — and not just because of the rule changes in the 2023 MLB season. With games split among cable, streaming and regional sports networks, plus local restrictions and blackouts added into the mix, keeping up with your favorite team can be hit or miss unless you’re willing to shell out for a pricey cable package (and even then, you might get hit with blackouts).
But don’t worry, we’re stepping up to the plate. Here’s every MLB game you can stream this week without paying for cable, your local RSN or MLB Network, including today's games on Peacock and ESPN: Yankees vs. Reds and Guardians vs. Mets.
This week is jam-packed with games you can watch without having to find your regional sports network or paying for a pricey baseball package. Starting with tonight's Orioles vs. Blue Jays and Mariners vs. Braves games on Friday Night Baseball, and ending with Sunday Night Baseball's Guardians vs. Mets game over on ESPN. Plus, you can stream two Friday Night Baseball games over on Apple TV+, and don't forget about MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock.
Want to make sure you have your bases covered headed into this week of MLB? Here’s how to watch or stream MLB this weekend without cable.
How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+
Date: May 19, 2023
Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
Games: Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Mariners vs. Braves
Streaming: Apple TV+
This upcoming Friday Night Baseball will feature the Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves. Friday Night Baseball streams exclusively on Apple TV+, and while last year’s games were open to non-subscribers, this season FNB is a paid-subscriber event only.
How to watch Baseball Night in America (AKA MLB on Fox)
Date: May 20, 2023
Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
Games: Dodgers vs. Cardinals, Braves vs. Mariners
TV: Fox
Baseball Night in America (Fox's Saturday night MLB schedule) includes two games this week: the LA Dodgers vs. the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves vs. the Seattle Mariners. If you already have Fox through your cable package, digital satellite or live TV subscription, then you should be set to watch baseball on Fox this weekend (barring any regional restrictions). If you don’t have access to Fox, here’s our recommendation for where to stream the sports-heavy channel:
How to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock
Date: May 21, 2023
Time: 11:35 am ET
Game: Yankees vs. Reds
Streaming: Peacock
The Peacock exclusive MLB Sunday Leadoff will feature 19 weekend games this season. This Sunday, it’s the New York Yankees vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
How to watch Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN
Date: May 21, 2023
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Game: Guardians vs. Mets
TV: ESPN
ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball offers a game to national audiences nearly every week. This week’s matchup is the Cleveland Guardians vs. the New York Mets. If you don’t have access to ESPN through a cable package, here’s what we recommend:
How to watch MLB on ESPN
How to watch MLB on TBS
Date: May 23, 2023
Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
Game: Dodgers vs. Braves
TV: TBS
MLB on TBS broadcasts baseball games on Tuesday nights. Next Tuesday's game is the Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves. Don’t regularly tune into TBS or aren’t sure if you have that channel? Here’s our recommendation for how to watch MLB on TBS:
How to watch MLB on ESPN+
ESPN+ will stream one out-of-market game every day of this season (blackout restrictions apply).