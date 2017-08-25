MLB Free Game of the Day 09/02/17

crystal: Omg,haven't we suffered enough in Houston? I'm tired , I just got denied by FEMA with a tarp on my roof. They were only offering $500 but it would've helped...nope,that $500 just got denied this morning. Homeowners doesn't cover flood insurance, I've never needed flood insurance in all my life cause I'm not in a flood zone. This was an unexpected natural disaster and I see everyone donating,yet we're being denied help! I'm so tired ! And I'm a tax paying,law abiding,HARD WORKING,born and bred Houstonian. So are my husband & children and NO,WE DIDNT VOTE FOR TRUMP.