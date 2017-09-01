Home
Mail
Flickr
Tumblr
News
Sports
Finance
Celebrity
Answers
Groups
Mobile
More
Try Yahoo Sports on Firefox
»
Yahoo
Search
Search
Sign in
0
Sports Home
Fantasy
NFL
NCAAF
NBA
THE VERTICAL
MLB
NHL
Soccer
MMA
Boxing
NASCAR
Golf
Tennis
WNBA
NCAAB
SPORTSREEL
Indycar
Horse Racing
NCAAW
Olympics
Cycling
Rivals
Odds
Shop
Help
MLB Home
Fantasy Baseball
Watch Live Game of the Day
Scores/Schedules
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Tim Brown
Jeff Passan
Big League Stew
Odds
Video
Shop
Tickets
'I didn't sign up for nine snaps'
Adrian Peterson wasn't happy with Saints debut, but RB has no beef with Sean Payton
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
MLB Free Game of the Day 09/15/17
MLB.com
•
September 1, 2017
MLB Free Game of the Day
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
What to Read Next
Adrian Peterson good with Sean Payton, but 'didn't sign up for nine snaps'
Shutdown Corner
Colin Kaepernick is the NFLPA's new MVP
Yahoo Sports Videos
Convicted rapist practicing with Youngstown State football team sues school
Dr. Saturday
Shocking images show why Arsenal's Europa League match was delayed due to crowd trouble
Yahoo Sport UK
New report says ESPN wanted to take Jemele Hill off the air for a night due to comments about Trump but others refused her seat
Business Insider
Who Will Win: Eagles vs Chiefs
Yahoo Sports Videos
Sam Bradford's knee issue is a reminder of his shaky injury history
Shutdown Corner
What to watch: The 5 games you should tune in to in Week 3
Dr. Saturday
NFL files emergency motion to stay Ezekiel Elliott injunction with appeals court
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Get the Look: Gigi Hadid for Fashion Week
Sports Illustrated
Ben Crane handled an EIGHT-stroke penalty better than you would have (UPDATE: Crane gets DQ'd)
Golf Digest
Who Will Win: Packers vs Falcons
Yahoo Sports Videos
Floyd Mayweather defends President Donald Trump's controversial 'locker room talk'
Boxing
Fantasy Sits/Starts: Covering one player for every team in Week 2
Roto Arcade
Jacoby Brissett takes over at quarterback for Colts, Tolzien benched
Shutdown Corner
Sneak peek of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic venues
Yahoo Sports
Trump surprises 11-year-old who volunteered to mow the White House lawn
ImAHotChick:
you cant be mad at this.... it's too fantastic
Join the Conversation
1 / 5
115
L.A. Chargers betting that smaller stadium is better, and CBS' Amy Trask agrees
Yahoo7
Who Will Win: Cowboys vs Broncos
Yahoo Sports Videos
The scary reality of NFL and opioids
Yahoo Sports
Adrian Beltre and Felix Hernandez have a playful rivalry that the world doesn't deserve
Big League Stew
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Odell Beckham Jr., Jordan Howard, Thomas Rawls, Jay Ajayi, more for Week 2
Yahoo7
Bengals replace coordinator Ken Zampese after 0-2 start
ABC News
Deshaun Watson wins first career start vs. Cincinnati
Yahoo Sports Videos
Lane Kiffin takes newspaper ad thanking Wisconsin for hurricane hospitality
Dr. Saturday
Saints should trade Adrian Peterson
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Dual gold medalists Vasyl Lomachenko, Guillermo Rigondeaux to meet, make history Dec. 9 in New York
Boxing
We Finally Know What This Hurricane Harvey Sea Creature Actually Is
Time
Malik Jackson on playing in London
Yahoo Sports Videos
Nationals become the first team to clinch playoff spot in 2017
Big League Stew
NBA draft lottery reform moves one step closer to becoming reality in 2019
Ball Don't Lie
115