MLB Free Game of the Day 08/13/17

Socrates: I will solve the isis problem in 30 days. I will make Mexico build a wall. I will repeal and replace Obamacare with something better and cheaper. These are the top three. You know what they have in common? Probably not because you are so hooked on college dropout drug addicts limbaugh and beck. Probably not because you believe the insanity of alex jones who believes there are lizard men living under the earth controlling the banks. The link is the orange messiah who you voted for as president. That is right donald trump the worst president since the inception of America.