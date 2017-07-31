MLB Free Game of the Day 08/12/17

charles: As a guy who has been in the space biz since 1978... The North Koreans are making serious progress on missiles and we need to take them seriously. However they are a long way from being able to threaten a U.S. city - even in Hawaii or probably Guam. They have not demonstrated range, accuracy, etc etc etc. It would still be easy to take out their program with a wave of cruise missiles. However that would put many innocent people in South Korea at risk. So we need to get the adults in charge on our side and calm this situation down.