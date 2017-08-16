MLB Free Game of the Day 08/31/17

K C: So pardoning people convicted for drug dealing, counterfeiting, illegal gambling, wire fraud, counterfeit goods, theft, conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms, embezzlement, money laundering, armed robbery, and mail fraud doesn't undermine "the rule of law"? That's what Obama pardoned. That doesn't include what he did on January 17, 2017 when he commuted the sentence of 209 individuals (109 of whom faced life sentences). Or two days later when he commuted the prison sentences of 330 federal inmates, particularly drug offenders. Did I forget to mention one was a terrorist? I guess none of that undermines the rule of law. But then again the Constitution, the supreme law of the land in the US, says the president has the power to pardon whoever they like. #$%$ professor. You're making yourself look like a big fool.