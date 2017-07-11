MLB Free Game of the Day 07/19/17

Mike: Comrades, just because I said I was with the Russian government in my email to Trump Jr and I left a folder of information on Hillary on the table when I left does not mean anything. Also, just because Trump Jr lied 6 different times about the meeting, including the first lie, which was that there was no meeting, does not mean a thing. Also, the other Russian spies, in the room, deny finishing spy school, so you can trust them as well.