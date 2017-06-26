MLB Free Game of the Day 07/02/17

Brian: Sixteen (16) Republican candidates ran against Trump and every last one of them declared him incapable of being the President. Paul Ryan withheld his endorsement of Trump saying. “I am not ready to endorse the political neophyte [novice] who has never held elected office, only to later join forces with him for the sake of the Republican Party. Arizona Republican Representative, Trent Franks urged fellow Republicans and Paul Ryan to back Trump stating, “Even if Donald Trump brings chaos to this party, that's better than Hillary Clinton bringing destruction to this Constitution.” Instead of admitting their error in judgment, the GOP will reason all of Trump’s actions for the sake of protecting the party’s image. If you’re a Republican, you should be outraged by your party’s tolerance of Trump’s unbecoming conduct.