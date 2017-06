NothingButTheTruth: Interesting how he can't get along with the world leaders but put him in a room full of Russians and he's practically fawning all over them. Wouldn't even shake Merkels hand but it's back slaps and grins and big loving smiles all around for Russians in the Oval office. It doesn't take a genius to figure out who Trump is most comfortable with, the man is a commie loving traitor and should be dealt with as such!.