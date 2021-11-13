MLB Free Agents 2021-22: Ranking the top five second basemen

Ranking the top five MLB free-agent second basemen originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the Boston Red Sox hope to upgrade at the second base spot this offseason, they'll have plenty of options in free agency.

There are several intriguing middle infielders on the market this offseason. Some of them are star shortstops capable of moving over to second base if needed, such as Marcus Semien and Javier Baez. We covered those names and more here.

Here are five more second basemen who could pique Boston's interest this winter.

5. Jed Lowrie

Age: 38

2021 stats: .245/.318/.398, 14 HR, 69 RBI (139 games)

Lowrie is getting up there in age as he turns 38 in April, but he still offers decent production at the plate when healthy. The former Red Sox infielder returned to Oakland in 2021 and posted a respectable .717 OPS. He could be a solid pickup on a relatively cheap one-year deal.

4. Donovan Solano

Age: 34

2021 stats: .280/.344/.404, 7 HR, 31 RBI (101 games)

Solano has been one of the game's better contact hitters over his last three seasons in San Francisco. In 2020, the former Marlins second baseman hit .326 and earned a Silver Slugger award. He'd make a nice bench bat for a club in need of middle infield depth.

3. Josh Harrison

Age: 34

2021 stats: .279/.341/.400, 8 HR, 60 RBI (138 games)

Harrison, a two-time All-Star during his Pittsburgh Pirates tenure, appears to have bounced back after a pair of rough campaigns in 2018 and 2019. In 2021 with the Washington Nationals and Oakland A's, he enjoyed a solid season at the plate while also providing value at third base and in the outfield.

2. Cesar Hernandez

Age: 31

2021 stats: .232/.308/.386, 21 HR, 62 RBI (149 games)

The Chicago White Sox didn't pick up Hernandez's club option, making the veteran infielder an unrestricted free agent. He was traded from the Cleveland Indians to the White Sox at last year's deadline and struggled at the plate as he hit just .232 with three homers in 53 games with the AL Central champions. For the season, however, he boasted some surprising power numbers with a career-high 21 homers and remained a defensive standout at second base.

1. Chris Taylor

Age: 31

2021 stats: .254/.344/.438, 20 HR, 73 RBI (148 games)

The clear top second baseman on the list, Taylor brings plenty of big-game experience to the table along with the ability to play almost every single position on the diamond. While the super utility man has been overshadowed by the rest of the Los Angeles Dodgers' star-studded lineup, his numbers speak for themselves. Taylor's unmatched versatility and hitting prowess will make him a hot commodity this offseason.