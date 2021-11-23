MLB Free Agency: White Sox set to sign Kendall Graveman

White Sox agree to deal with free agent Graveman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are set to sign one of the top arms on a thin relief market.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Sox and free agent Kendall Graveman have agreed to a three-year deal in the neighborhood of $24 million.

Graveman is coming off his best season in which he had a 1.77 ERA and 0.982 WHIP in 53 appearances between the Mariners and Astros.

He was lights out as Seattle's closer in the first half — 0.82 ERA, 0.697 WHIP in 30 appearances — and converted 10 of 12 save chances.

The Mariners traded him to the Astros in July and he slotted in as a setup man for Houston, posting a 3.13 ERA in 23 appearances.

He was dominant in October, holding a 1.64 ERA in nine appearances through the World Series.

The move bolsters the Sox bullpen and helps set the stage for a potential trade of Craig Kimbrel.

Kimbrel, the eight-time All-Star acquired at the deadline for the Cubs, struggled pitching in a setup role ahead of closer Liam Hendriks — who was named the AL Reliever of the Year and is locked in as the Sox closer.

Hendriks is signed through 2023 with an option for 2024 and the Sox picked up Kimbrel's $16 million 2022 option earlier this offseason. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said at the GM Meetings this month the club might try and trade Kimbrel this winter.

"What we have to figure out is whether it makes the most sense to have Craig in a White Sox uniform going forward, or is there a better use of that spot and him perhaps via trade,” Hahn said.

Setup man Ryan Tepera — acquired from the Cubs in a separate deadline deal — is also a free agent.

