MLB free agency: White Sox sign reliever Tim Hill, report says

NBC Sports Chicago
·1 min read
The Chicago White Sox have added a piece to their bullpen, reportedly signing lefthanded pitcher Tim Hill to a one-year deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal.

The White Sox announced the move on Thursday, reporting they designated Declan Cronin for assignment as a reciprocating move.

Hill spent the last four seasons with the Padres, and was non-tendered in November, allowing him to become a free agent. He posted a 1-4 record in 48 appearances for San Diego last season, with a 5.48 ERA in 44.1 innings of work.

In six MLB seasons with the Royals and Padres,  Hill has posted a 4.16 ERA in 320 appearances, with 208 strikeouts in 255.1 innings.

