MLB free agency: White Sox sign reliever Tim Hill, report says

The Chicago White Sox have added a piece to their bullpen, reportedly signing lefthanded pitcher Tim Hill to a one-year deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal.

The White Sox announced the move on Thursday, reporting they designated Declan Cronin for assignment as a reciprocating move.

The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.8-million contract with left-handed relief pitcher Tim Hill. pic.twitter.com/zsLlBBKGWT — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 28, 2023

Hill spent the last four seasons with the Padres, and was non-tendered in November, allowing him to become a free agent. He posted a 1-4 record in 48 appearances for San Diego last season, with a 5.48 ERA in 44.1 innings of work.

In six MLB seasons with the Royals and Padres, Hill has posted a 4.16 ERA in 320 appearances, with 208 strikeouts in 255.1 innings.

