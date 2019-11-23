MLB free agency: Three possible under-the-radar signings for Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second straight offseason, the Giants are using similar language. Team officials talk of transitioning to the future but also playing "competitive" baseball as long as they can in 2020.

Translation: They might not be in on a lot of marquee free agents, but they're not tanking, either.

Last season, that led to veterans like Kevin Pillar, Donovan Solano and Stephen Vogt getting a ton of time as the Giants tried to compete while also mixing in plenty of rookies. You can expect plenty more of that in 2020, so here are three under-the-radar options to bolster platoons and the bench without breaking the bank or blocking top prospects:

Brock Holt

The Giants have talked of making Mauricio Dubon a super-utility player down the line, but for now, he figures to be the starting second baseman, and he could use a left-handed platoon partner as he breaks into the big leagues.

Holt, 31, started 56 games for the Red Sox last season and posted a .318/.394/.438 slash line against righties last year. Holt doesn't have huge platoon splits but he had a .788 OPS against righties for the World Series champs the year before and would be an asset as a bench piece who got plenty of starts around the infield.

Holt can also play the outfield and has experience at third, where Evan Longoria could use left-handed help with Pablo Sandoval coming off surgery and headed to free agency.

Eric Thames

A graduate of Bellarmine Prep in San Jose, Thames was a popular slugger in Milwaukee but is on the market after the Brewers declined their club option.

Thames hit 29 homers in just 396 at-bats last season and is two years removed from a 31-homer year. The power would play in any park, and Thames also reaches base at a decent career clip (.337) against righties.

The 33-year-old can play the outfield but was mostly a first baseman last year, so he only makes sense if the Giants trade Brandon Belt and commit to giving Buster Posey more time at first base as they break in Joey Bart.

Wilmer Flores

The Giants know him well, because Flores hit about .600 against them last year. No, really, that's not an exaggeration. Flores had 14 hits in 24 at-bats against the Giants in 2019, with three homers and three doubles.

[RELATED: Kapler hasn't spoken to MadBum yet]

Overall, the 28-year-old had a .848 OPS, although he hit just six homers against teams that don't play at Oracle Park. Flores has never fully broken out as a hitter, but he generally provides a little bit of pop in spots where it can be hard to find.

Flores has started all over the infield but is primarily a second baseman currently. If the Giants don't bring Solano - who is arbitration-eligible - back, they'll need a veteran to back up Dubon and soak up starts at second when Dubon plays short.

