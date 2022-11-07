MLB free agency: Phillies pick up Aaron Nola's 2023 option, Zach Eflin declines

Phillies pick up Aaron Nola's 2023 option, Zach Eflin opts for free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Two days after losing the World Series, the Phillies have moved on to the business side of baseball.

As expected, the team picked up the 2023 option on pitcher Aaron Nola's contract. The option is worth $16 million.

Pitcher Zach Eflin has become a free agent. He declined his side of the $15 million mutual option that he had in his deal. The Phils were expected to decline their half of the option.

Eflin, 28, is not prohibited from returning to the Phillies, but he is open to negotiate with the other 29 teams, as well. The right-hander made 13 starts in 2022 before right knee pain sidelined him. He came back in September and pitched in the bullpen, recording a save in the game that clinched a playoff spot for the Phils.

Nola, 29, had a 3.25 ERA in 32 starts for the Phillies in 2022 and won the playoff clincher. His 2023 option is for $16 million.

The Phillies also hold a $17 million contract option for 2023 on second baseman Jean Segura. The team has until Thursday to make a decision.

