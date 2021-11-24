MLB free agency: Mark Canha hints he isn't re-signing with Athletics

Canha strongly hints he isn't re-signing with the A's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mark Canha grew up in San Jose, attended Cal and Oakland has been his only home through his seven-year big league career.

But it looks like the book is being closed on his time with the Athletics. Canha strongly hinted he won't be re-signing with the A's as a free agent this offseason.

"I mean, it was really special," Canha said Tuesday on MLB Network Radio. "We had such a talented and fun group. You couldn't help but have fun as a member of the Oakland A's the past few years. Bob Melvin certainly made that easy.

"I'm gonna miss those guys. There's so many good players in that organization. It was a good ride."

Canha made his MLB debut with the A's in 2015 and hit .254 with 16 home runs as a rookie that season. Over his seven seasons in Oakland, he hit .244 with a .776 OPS and played both first base and all across the outfield.

This past season, he hit just .231 but his 17 homers were the second-most of his career. He also tied his career high with 22 doubles and set a new career high in steals with 12.

The A's appear to be in sell mode, and a handful of teams already have shown interest in Canha. No matter where he winds up, he'll always remember his time in Oakland.

"The fact that it was in the Bay Area where I grew up, my family got to come and watch me play whenever they wanted, that was pretty special too," Canha said. "That chapter of my career, it's never lost on me how lucky I was to play in the Bay Area and I'll always appreciate that and look back on that fondly."