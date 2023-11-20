MLB free agency: Lance Lynn reportedly lands with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn has a new home that also happens to be an old home, as he’s signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the deal will pay Lynn $10 million for the 2024 season, and will include an option for 2025 that could increase the price of the contract to $26 million.

Lance Lynn agrees to Cardinals deal, 1 year plus option. Guarantees $10M in 2024, plus $1M buyout on option. Can be worth about $26M over 2 with escalators. Pluses: Started with Cards, lives nearby in southern Illinois. Pending physical tomorrow. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 20, 2023

Lynn started the 2023 season with the White Sox, going 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. There, he went 7-2 with a 4.36 ERA, with 47 strikeouts in 64 innings of work.

Previously, Lynn had spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cardinals, winning a World Series ring in 2011 and a National League pennant in 2013.

