MLB free agency: Giants close to deal with switch-pitcher Pat Venditte
MLB free agency: Giants close to deal with switch-pitcher Pat Venditte originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants plan to spend much of this offseason adding players who can give them platoon advantages. They're taking it a step further with their latest addition.
The Giants are close to a deal with ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. Venditte, who spent last season in the Dodgers organization, is a switch-pitcher, capable of facing hitters with either arm.
Venditte, 33, broke into the big leagues across the bay, making 26 appearances with the A's in 2015.
060515_oak_venditte_warmup_med_wqecybor.gif
After stints with the Blue Jays and Mariners, he spent the 2018 season with the Dodgers, where Farhan Zaidi was the general manager, getting called up from Triple-A eight times and posting a 2.57 ERA in 15 big league appearances. He almost always throws with the arm that gives him a platoon advantage, although he has had more success against lefties, holding them to a .186 average.
Venditte has faced 143 batters as a right-handed pitcher and 135 as a left-hander.
The veteran reliever is naturally right-handed but his father taught him to pitch left-handed as a child. His delivery is virtually identical from both sides and he has a custom glove with six finger holes that he can switch to either hand.
By rule, Venditte must declare which hand he will use before an at-bat.