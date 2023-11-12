MLB free agency: Could Tim Anderson's new home come with position change? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is on the free agent market for the first time, but could he be finding a new position along with a new ZIP code?

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the answer to that question could be yes. In a new report, Nightengale says that one of the teams in pursuit of Anderson could potentially switch him to second base.

That team? The Los Angeles Angels, according to Nightengale’s report.

Anderson has played his entire eight-season career with the White Sox. He had one home run and 25 RBI’s this season while hitting .245 and posting an on-base percentage of just .286. He is three years away from a season where he finished seventh in MVP voting, and he had been an All-Star the last two seasons prior to his 2023 struggles.

He also played second base for the first time in his career this season, making an error in two games at the position.

He had a -19 defensive runs saved at shortstop this season, the second-worst mark of his career, leading to some speculation that he could switch positions.

The White Sox declined Anderson’s contract option earlier this month, making him a free agent for the first time in his career.

