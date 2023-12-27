Live
MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Yoshinobu Yamamoto joining L.A. Dodgers for 12 years, $325 million
The Dodgers continue to add talent after signing the biggest star of this year's free-agent class
Yamamoto joining L.A. Dodgers for 12 years, $325 million
The Dodgers continued to add to their embarrassment of riches Dec. 21, agreeing with Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a 12-year deal worth $325 million, plus a posting fee of $50.6 million.
The deal comes after Yamamoto was posted and made available to MLB teams in November. He was second to only Shohei Ohtani on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top 25 free agents.
Yamamoto's deal is the largest pitching contract in MLB history. Unlike Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, this contract reportedly does not contain any deferrals, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is the largest contract for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history, beating Gerrit Cole's deal by $1 million. Furthermore, the Dodgers will pay an additional $50.6 million in posting fee. Total outlay: 12 years, $375M.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023
Dodgers acquire and extend Glasnow
The Dodgers added a new pitcher to their rotation Dec. 14, completing a trade for Tyler Glasnow with the Tampa Bay Rays. In exchange for Glasnow, the Rays received outfielder Jonny Deluca and pitcher Ryan Pepiot. The Dodgers also received outfielder Manuel Margot in the deal.
The deal was contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with the Dodgers, and the next day, the two sides came to terms on a five-year, $135 million deal.
BREAKING: Right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a five-year, $135 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Once the deal is complete, the trade of Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Rays to the Dodgers for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca will be official.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023
Michael Wacha heading to Kansas City
The Royals wanted to boost their rotation this offseason, and on Dec. 15, they landed their second starting pitcher of the winter. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, right-hander Michael Wacha agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with Kansas City.
Wacha, 32, was 14-4 with 124 strikeouts in 134.1 innings pitched in 24 appearances with the San Diego Padres last season. He'll join Seth Lugo as the new faces of the Royals' rotation. They were the No. 17 and 18 free agents on Zach Crizer's top-25 free agents list.
Dodgers introduce Shohei Ohtani at media conference
Shohei Ohtani made his first appearance in a Dodgers jersey on Dec. 14, when the team formally introduced him at a media conference at Dodger Stadium.
In addition to the formalities, those in attendance learned that Ohtani's dog's American name is Decoy and that Dodgers ownership told the two-way star that they considered the past decade a failure.
Shohei Ohtani said that Dodgers ownership told him that even though they made the playoffs 10 straight times and won a ring, they considered the past decade a failure. He said that mindset appealed to him.
— Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) December 14, 2023
Not much was revealed about the procedure Ohtani had on his elbow, except that it was different than the standard Tommy John surgery.
I asked Nez Balelo directly about the surgery Shohei Ohtani had. He said it has no name - that’s how uncommon it is - and his progress so far is ahead of the typical Tommy John surgery timetable for recovery.
— J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) December 14, 2023
Live27 updates
Free-agent infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a two-year, $15 million contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. The deal includes $1 million in incentives.
— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 27, 2023
Free-agent catcher Martín Maldonado and the Chicago White Sox are close to an agreement, according to sources familiar with the situation.
— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 27, 2023
#BlueJays are in agreement with Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year, $10.5 million deal pending physical per source@Feinsand was on this. Deal includes some incentives
— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 26, 2023
“It’s yours…from Shohei.”
Shohei gifted Joe Kelly’s wife Ashley with a new car for her Ohtake17 campaign. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Vsb3PqMthF
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 24, 2023
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal includes a pair of opt-outs, sources tell ESPN.
Here are more details on the contract, which is pending a physical: 12 years, $325 million (which includes a $50 million signing bonus), no deferred money, an additional $50.6 million posting fee to Orix.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023
OHTANI AND YAMAMOTO ON THE SAME ROSTER IN LOS ANGELES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xnRevdQlCM
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 22, 2023
No deferrals in Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325M contract with Dodgers, per source. Signing bonus of $50M.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 22, 2023
Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on an 12-year, $325 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023
The Giants have been told they’re out of the bidding for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, per source familiar with discussions. They pushed hard but expectation is that he will end up in LA or NY.
— Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) December 22, 2023
Contrary to previous reports, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will NOT be attending the Rams’ game tonight, per source. Shohei Ohtani might be there, but Yamamoto won’t be.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2023
Can confirm that Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are expected to be at the Rams game tonight, for whatever it’s worth
Happy hot stove szn https://t.co/Vxn8UXY34N
— Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) December 21, 2023
"Yamamoto is not just a priority, he is THE priority.”@WillSammon joins @alannarizzo on #HighHeat to discuss the latest on the Mets and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. pic.twitter.com/gY1HMcIU28
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 20, 2023
Andrew McCutchen back to Pirates. $5M, 1 year @JMackeyPG on it
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 19, 2023
Yoshinobu Yamamoto now accepting free-agent offers with Mets bid expected soon https://t.co/r4AaYpRyFI pic.twitter.com/G49zW30XIR
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 19, 2023
Yankees, Mets raising stakes with meeting as Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit intensifies https://t.co/eIAZQroJAg pic.twitter.com/yCA2glwd9i
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 18, 2023
Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel’s deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks is for three years and $42 million with a club option for a fourth season, sources tell me and @kileymcd. The deal also includes an opt-out after the second season.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 17, 2023
Free-agent outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in agreement with Diamondbacks, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 17, 2023
#Braves Acquire LHP Ray Kerr, DH Matt Carpenter, Cash from Padres: pic.twitter.com/vXY5MSSuXB
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 15, 2023
Right-handed starter Michael Wacha and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, a source tells ESPN. He gets an opt-out after the first season.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023
BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a trade to send RHP Tyler Glasnow and OF Manuel Margot to the Dodgers for RHP Ryan Pepiot and OF Jonny Deluca -- contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with L.A., which is expected, sources tell ESPN.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023
BREAKING: Right-handed starter Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $14 million contract, sources tell ESPN.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023
Shohei Ohtani revealed the name of his now-famous dog in today's Dodgers press conference... Decoy! 🐶
(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/Q3Y08QkNRr
— Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) December 14, 2023
First look at Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers jersey 🔥
(via @BNightengale) pic.twitter.com/j5l9n18WNY
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 14, 2023
