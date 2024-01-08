MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Teoscar Hernández joining Dodgers for $23.5 million

The Dodgers continue to outspend every other organization this winter

Dodgers add another bat with Teoscar Hernández

The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández to a one-year, $23.5 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Sunday.

Per the report, $8.5 million of the deal will be deferred with payouts from 2030 to '39. The deal is another high-profile Dodgers contract in an offseason that has seen the team sign two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and former Rays starter Tyler Glasnow.

Hernández turned down multiyear offers in order to sign the high-value, one-year deal with the Dodgers, per the report. He was No. 16 on Yahoo Sports' ranking of this winter's free agents.

Red Sox bolster rotation with Lucas Giolito

Another top starting pitcher has come off the board, as Lucas Giolito is reportedly headed to the Boston Red Sox.

The right-hander reportedly agreed Friday to a two-year, $38.5 million deal that includes an opt-out after the first season. That will allow him to retest free agency next winter if he pitches better in 2024 than he has the past couple of years, in which he posted a combined 4.89 ERA.

Giolito joins a Red Sox rotation that was low on innings last season, but the group will still need help if it wants to compete in the AL East next season.

Yamamoto joining Dodgers for 12 years, $325 million

The Dodgers continued to add to their embarrassment of riches Dec. 21, agreeing with Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a 12-year deal worth $325 million, plus a posting fee of $50.6 million.

The deal comes after Yamamoto was posted and made available to MLB teams in November. He was second to only Shohei Ohtani on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top 25 free agents.

Yamamoto's deal is the largest pitching contract in MLB history. Unlike Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, this contract reportedly does not contain any deferrals, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is the largest contract for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history, beating Gerrit Cole's deal by $1 million. Furthermore, the Dodgers will pay an additional $50.6 million in posting fee. Total outlay: 12 years, $375M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023

Dodgers acquire and extend Glasnow

The Dodgers added a new pitcher to their rotation Dec. 14, completing a trade for Tyler Glasnow with the Tampa Bay Rays. In exchange for Glasnow, the Rays received outfielder Jonny Deluca and pitcher Ryan Pepiot. The Dodgers also received outfielder Manuel Margot in the deal.

The deal was contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with the Dodgers, and the next day, the two sides came to terms on a five-year, $135 million deal.