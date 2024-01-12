MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Marcus Stroman reportedly signing with Yankees

The pitcher was No. 12 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top free agents

Free-agent pitcher Marcus Stroman is reportedly signing with the Yankees on a deal agreed to Thursday, accordingly to ESPN's Jeff Passan and the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Full terms have not been revealed, but the deal is expected to be for two years and $37 million, plus an option.

Stroman spent the past two seasons with the Cubs and was an All-Star in 2023. He ranked No. 12 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top free agents.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a contract, sources tell ESPN. Stroman, 32, was an All-Star with the Cubs in 2023 and had a great first half but struggled down the stretch and finished with a 3.95 ERA. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 12, 2024

Shota Imanaga signing with Chicago Cubs

According to Bob Nightengale and Jon Heyman, the Cubs reached a deal with Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga on Tuesday. Per ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Wednesday, the deal is for four years and $53 million, with an option after the second and third years to extend it to five years and $80 million.

The Cubs are in agreement with lefty Shota Imanaga on a 4 yr, $53 million deal, sources tell ESPN. After 2 yrs, the team has the option to extend the contract to $80 million over 5 yrs. If they decline, Imanaga has the option to become a free agent. Same after third yr. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 11, 2024

Dodgers add another bat with Teoscar Hernández

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly signing free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández to a one-year, $23.5 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Jan. 7.

Per the report, $8.5 million of the deal will be deferred with payouts from 2030 to '39. The deal is another high-profile Dodgers contract in an offseason that has seen the team sign two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and former Rays starter Tyler Glasnow.

Hernández turned down multiyear offers in order to sign the high-value, one-year deal with the Dodgers, per the report. He was No. 16 on Yahoo Sports' ranking of this winter's free agents.

Red Sox bolster rotation with Lucas Giolito

Another top starting pitcher has come off the board, as Lucas Giolito is headed to the Boston Red Sox.

The right-hander agreed Dec. 29 to a two-year, $38.5 million deal that includes an opt-out after the first season. That will allow him to retest free agency next winter if he pitches better in 2024 than he has the past couple of years, in which he posted a combined 4.89 ERA.

Giolito joins a Red Sox rotation that was low on innings last season, but the group will still need help if it wants to compete in the AL East next season.

Yamamoto joining Dodgers for 12 years, $325 million

The Dodgers continued to add to their embarrassment of riches Dec. 21, agreeing with Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a 12-year deal worth $325 million, plus a posting fee of $50.6 million.

The deal comes after Yamamoto was posted and made available to MLB teams in November. He was second to only Shohei Ohtani on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top 25 free agents.