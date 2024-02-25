Live
MLB free agency 2023-24 tracker: Cody Bellinger reportedly returning to Cubs on 3-year, $80 million deal
The former MVP is staying in Chicago after a resurgent 2023
Cody Bellinger agrees to rejoin Cubs
Cody Bellinger's long free agency finally came to a conclusion early Sunday morning, with the All-Star outfielder reportedly agreeing to terms on a three-year, $80 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. He was the No. 5 free agent on Yahoo Sports' top-25 list.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Bellinger will have opt-outs after the first and second years of his contract. He'll reportedly make $30 million in 2024, $30 million in 2025 if he remains with the Cubs and $20 million in 2026 if he remains with the Cubs for the final year of his deal.
Cody Bellinger's salary on his deal with the Chicago Cubs will pay him $30 million this season, $30 million in 2025 (if he doesn't opt out after Year 1) and $20 million in 2026 (if he doesn't opt out after Year 2).
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2024
Tim Anderson agrees to 1-year deal with Marlins
The Miami Marlins made a late free-agent addition Feb. 22, agreeing with shortstop Tim Anderson on a 1-year deal, sources confirmed Yahoo Sports. The deal is worth $5 million, with a $500,000 trade escalator.
The Giants and Angels were in on Anderson all offseason, sources tell @YahooSports. But it’s the Marlins that land the former batting champ looking for a bounceback. Their interest dates back to the ‘23 trade deadline. https://t.co/DMaX9WX9Ih
— Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) February 22, 2024
Anderson, who spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Chicago White Sox, is looking for a bounce-back season to reset his value in 2024. The two-time All-Star is coming off the worst season of his career, in which he slashed .245/.286/.296 with one home run and an MLB-worst .582 OPS before the White Sox declined his option in November.
Even so, Anderson was among the top free agents still looking for a team as full-squad workouts began in February. He was No. 13 on Yahoo Sports' list of the winter's top 25 free agents.
Whit Merrifield joining Phillies on 1-year deal
Infielder and utilityman Whit Merrifield joined the Phillies on a 1-year deal with a club option for 2025, agreed to Feb. 16. The contract is reportedly for $8 million in 2024.
Merrifield spent the past two seasons with the Blue Jays after playing with the Royals from 2016 to 2022.
Free-agent infielder Whit Merrifield in agreement with Phillies on one-year, $8M contract, source tells @TheAthletic. Deal includes club option for 2025. First: @FoulTerritoryTV.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 16, 2024
Jorge Soler signing with Giants
The Giants and outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract on Feb. 13. He was No. 21 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top free agents.
Outfielder Jorge Soler and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a three-year, $42 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.
Soler opted out of a $13 million contract -- and gets more than that over three years. First with the deal was @susanslusser.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 13, 2024
Soler, who will turn 32 at the end of February, is heading into his 11th year in the majors. With the Miami Marlins in 2023, he hit 36 home runs, the second-highest total of his career, on a .250/.341/.512 batting line.
He played in more than 100 games for just the fourth time in his career and had his best season since 2019, when he played in all 162 games and hit an AL-leading 48 home runs for the Kansas City Royals. He has also played for the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.
Clayton Kershaw back with Dodgers for 2024
The Dodgers agreed Feb. 6 on a deal to bring star pitcher Clayton Kershaw back for 2024. The deal is for one year, with a player option for 2025. According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the deal is for $5 million guaranteed in 2024, plus up to $7.5 million in bonuses.
It'll be Kershaw's 17th season in Los Angeles, and the Dodgers are the only team he has played for in his MLB career. Kershaw underwent shoulder surgery in November and is not expected back until the middle of this season. He was ranked No. 14 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top free agents.
Dodgers, LHP Clayton Kershaw are reportedly in agreement on a deal, per @MLBNetwork Insider @JoelSherman1. pic.twitter.com/xwEUVvs9PK
— MLB (@MLB) February 6, 2024
BREAKING: Right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a five-year contract extension, sources tell me and @kileymcd. After a breakout season in which he struck out 210, the 27-year-old Keller will anchor the rotation for the team that drafted him.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 22, 2024
Some clarification here: Anderson’s base salary in ‘23 is $5 million. There’s a $500K escalator if he’s traded, per source. https://t.co/DMaX9WWBSJ
— Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) February 22, 2024
Source confirms: Liam Hendriks in agreement on two-year, $10M contract, pending physical. Chance to reach $20M through incentives. Third-year mutual option. On it: @ChrisCotillo, @Sean_McAdam, @Buster_ESPN
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 19, 2024
Liam Hendriks deal with the Red Sox, after the physical: 2 years, $10 million guaranteed, with additional performance bonuses.
— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 19, 2024
Jorge Soler has agreed to a three-year deal with the Giants I’m told.
— Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 13, 2024
Free-agent reliever Amir Garrett in agreement on a minor-league contract with the San Francisco Giants, sources say. The deal, which includes an invite to spring training, would pay $1.35 million if he’s in the majors.
— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 12, 2024
Kershaw contract: $5M guaranteed this year with a chance to make $7.5M more in bonuses based on making starts between 6-10 in 2024. $5M player option for 2025 that adds any bonuses earned in 2024 to '25 base, plus also escalating bonuses in '25.
— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 9, 2024
OFFICIAL: We've signed OF Adolis García to a two-year contract, avoiding arbitration for 2024 and 2025. pic.twitter.com/H3gzCzqQ7P
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 8, 2024
Adolis Garcia gets $14M over 2 years guaranteed with a ton of escalators based on plate appearances and MVP votes. Complex deal.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 8, 2024
#Dodgers Clayton Kershaw said it was "amazing" to watch what the organization did this winter and wanted to be a part of it.
"The talent is probably the best I’ve ever been a part of. I’m hopeful that I can be a part of it, too.”
— Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) February 8, 2024
The Dodgers and Kershaw are in agreement @JonHeyman and I can report. The physical is on Thursday. https://t.co/lqvqtRwdS0
— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 6, 2024
Free-agent reliever Ryan Brasier in agreement with Dodgers on two-year, $9M contract, source tells @TheAthletic. Chance to reach $13M total through incentives. First with agreement: @JonHeyman
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 5, 2024
Source: Justin Turner's 1-year deal with Toronto has a $13 million base salary with $1.5 million in roster and performance bonuses. @MLBNetwork @MLB
— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 30, 2024
The Blue Jays have sincere interest in free agents J.D. Martinez and Justin Turner, whom Bo Bichette mentioned in a recent @FAN590 interview.
Martinez (.880 OPS) and Turner (.766) both produced against RHP last year, which overrides the Jays' slight preference to add LHH.
— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 29, 2024
Free-agent pitcher Alex Wood in agreement with the Oakland A’s, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal.
— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 28, 2024
Right-handed reliever David Robertson and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a one-year contract in the $11-12 million range, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The World Series champs bulk up their bullpen with the veteran closer who has 175 career saves.
