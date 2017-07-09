MLB: Frazier's 3-run homer gives Yankees win over Brewers

Spectators react as they watch a shot by New York Yankees' Clint Frazier, front, go over the wall for a three-run walkoff home run during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees won 5-3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Frazier hit a three-run homer off Corey Knebel with one out in the ninth, lifting the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Saturday.

Frazier turned on a 1-0 pitch from Knebel (0-2) for his second career homer and first game-ending shot. He threw his helmet as he approached his teammates at home plate, unveiling his mop of red hair, which was then doused in yellow Gatorade.

Frazier had three hits and a career-high four RBIs in his sixth game. Dellin Betances struck out two in a perfect eighth for New York, and Aroldis Chapman (2-0) struck out the side in the ninth.

Milwaukee left-hander Brent Suter allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The NL Central-leading Brewers had won five in a row.

RAYS 1, RED SOX 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — Alex Cobb pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning and the Rays beat the Red Sox with some help from a replay reversal.

Cobb (7-6) retired 11 straight over one stretch. Alex Colome got the final four outs for his 24th save, finishing Tampa Bay's three-hitter.

The Red Sox put runners on second and third with one out in the ninth. Hanley Ramirez then struck out swinging. After rookie Andrew Benintendi was walked intentionally, Chris Young popped out to end the game.

Boston's Rick Porcello (4-11) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked none in his first complete game of the season.

Jesus Sucre drove in the game's only run with a sacrifice fly in the second. The inning was kept alive by a replay reversal of a double-play call.

BRAVES 13, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Julio Teheran pitched seven strong innings and drove in a career-high three runs, leading Atlanta to the easy victory.

Nick Markakis and Johnan Camargo each had three hits for the Braves, who had dropped three of four.

Teheran (7-6) gave up four hits while walking two and striking out five to improve to 6-0 in nine road starts this season. He singled twice against Stephen Strasburg to improve to 4 for 7 in his career against him.

Strasburg (9-3) was hit on his hip by a line drive from Markakis in the third and left after the inning. He gave up seven hits and six runs — three earned — in his shortest outing of season.

BLUE JAYS 7, ASTROS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki homered, helping the Blue Jays to the win.

Donaldson hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning for his first homer since June 11 at Seattle and No. 150 for his career. Tulowitzki connected for the second straight game as Toronto bounced back from Friday night's 12-2 loss.

Marcus Stroman (9-5) pitched seven effective innings as the Blue Jays beat the Astros for the 10th time in their last 13 meetings. The right-hander, who was removed from his previous start because of a blister on his pitching hand, allowed one run and six hits.

Marwin Gonzalez homered in the ninth for Houston, which hit into four double plays over the first five innings. Mike Fiers (5-4) yielded three runs and five hits in six innings.

CARDINALS 4, METS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals rookie Paul DeJong homered as part of a four-hit game, and Adam Wainwright won his third consecutive start.

Wainwright (10-5) struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed one run and five hits.

Seung Hwan Oh pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 21 chances.

Jay Bruce hit his 23rd homer for New York, and T.J. Rivera had three hits. Zack Wheeler (3-6) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his second start since returning from the disabled list after being sidelined by biceps tendinitis.

ORIOLES 5, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Mark Trumbo homered, Wade Miley produced his best start in more than five weeks and Baltimore stopped a five-game losing streak.

Manny Machado added an RBI double to help the Orioles beat the Twins for the first time in six meetings this season. This was just their third win in 11 games.

After Miley (4-7) allowed Miguel Sano's 21st home run, the most by a Twins player before the break since Justin Morneau with 21 in 2009, Schoop trumped his American League All-Star teammate with a towering two-run shot in the fourth inning off Adalberto Mejia (4-4). The ball reached the third deck above left field, estimated by Major League Baseball's Statcast system at 462 feet.

Miley was charged with eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

