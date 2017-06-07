MLB finds way to profit off the Bryce Harper-Hunter Strickland fight

Major League Baseball has already found a way to cash in on the Memorial Day brawl that centered around Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper and San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland.

As the Washington Post noted on Wednesday, Strickland’s game-worn jersey and cap from that fateful day are now up for auction on MLB.com. The bidding closes at 11 p.m. ET, and as of their last check the jersey had reached $1,500 after 14 bids had been placed.

Strickland was hit with a six-game suspension for his actions, which stemmed from a series of interactions that occurred way back during the 2014 postseason. He’s since filed an appeal that won’t be heard by the league until June 13. Strickland is holding out hope for a reduced punishment after Harper’s original four-game suspension was reduced to three games.

It was an ugly scene that the league should in no way risk encouraging or promoting to any segment of its audience. Yet despite that fact, and despite the fact the issue isn’t completely closed due to the continuing appeals process, it will gladly profit from it. Here’s more from the Washington Post:

Strickland’s jersey, as you might imagine, is by far the most coveted game-used Giants jersey from last Monday’s game. The item listing notes that “Strickland was ejected from the game after fighting with Bryce Harper.” An MLB Auctions spokesperson said that proceeds from the auction will go to the team.

The awkwardness might be alleviated somewhat if the Giants decide to pay those proceeds forward to a worthy cause. Given that the uniforms were specific to Memorial Day, that gesture would make even more sense. But it still comes across as an ill-advised marketing decision.

It’s also worth noting here that the Nationals jerseys from that game are not up for auction as of yet. So there’s definitely some mixed signals coming through.

As for the condition of the jersey, though clearly wrinkled and worn, it’s in surprisingly good shape given all of the pulling and restraining that was required to get him off the field. It was obviously washed, but I was expecting a tear or even a couple buttons to be missing. That it looks to be completely intact is a little surprising.

We’ll never be able to put ourselves in Hunter Strickland’s cleats when he decided to throw at Bryce Harper, nor will we ever know the feeling of having an angry Harper charging directly at us. But if you’re willing to pony up the most money, you can help MLB reap the benefits of their actions.

