MLB Field of Dreams Game 2021: Time, TV channel, how to watch/stream Yankees-White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa

After being postponed in 2020, Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams Game is set for Thursday at in Dysersville, Iowa at a specially-constructed ballpark in the cornfields next to the movie site.

About 8,000 fans will be on hand to watch the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in the first MLB game ever played in the state of Iowa.

"I’m looking forward to just being a kid in a candy store," said Dwier Brown, who played Ray Kinsella's father in the 1989 film, selected in 2017 for the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's game:

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: FoxSports.com

Location: Dyersville, Iowa

Who is playing in the Field of Dreams game?

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees face off in the game on Thursday with the White Sox as the "home" team. The teams will have a day off Friday and then play Saturday and Sunday in Chicago to finish the three-game set.

What time is the Field of Dreams game?

The 2021 Field of Dreams game is at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, August 12.

What are Field of Dreams Game stadium dimensions?

The field in Iowa is 335 feet down the lines, 400 feet to center and 380 feet in the alleys. By comparison, the White Sox's home ballpark – Guaranteed Rate Field – is 330 to left, 335 to right and 400 to center.

How much are tickets to the Field of Dreams Game?

Tickets have been on the resale market at record-setting prices:

Tickets for the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday with the #Yankees and #WhiteSox are the most expensive regular-season tickets on record, per https://t.co/H3yVPSYs50. The average purchase price is $1,413.63. The "get-in'' price is $1,316 with tickets going as high as $3,972. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 9, 2021

What do Field of Dreams uniforms look like?

