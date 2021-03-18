Will MLB fans be allowed at home games? A team-by-team look at 2021 plans
With Opening Day approaching, major league teams are preparing for the return of fans to the ballpark – at limited capacity.
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred informed teams before spring training began that fans will be permitted to attend regular season games, provided that state and local health guidelines allow it.
In a memo to teams, he outlined the minimum health and safety requirements for social distancing that include wearing a mask and selling tickets in small groups of pods at least six feet apart, among others.
No fans attended games last season until the National League Championship Series and World Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Fans have been attending spring training games in Arizona and Florida.
While none of the team’s plans are set in stone – and could change by April 1's season openers – most have announced their intentions. Teams are still working with state and local health authorities to set policies and protocols to ensure the health and safety of fans, employees, and players amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For now, however, here’s an updated, market-by-market look at the likelihood of teams’ ability to have fans at home games this season (this page will be updated as more teams announce their plans):
Atlanta Braves: CEO Derek Schiller said the Braves expect to have fans in Truist Park for the start of the season, but will determine the capacity no later than March 12. Schiller sad the club is aiming for 25% capacity.
Arizona Diamondbacks: D-backs CEO Derrick Hall said they received approval from both Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services to host fans at 25% capacity at Chase Field.
Baltimore Orioles: The club announced that they will begin the season by hosting approximately 11,000 fans per game, operating at 25% capacity.
Boston Red Sox: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker approved the reopening of large venues in the state that accommodate more than 5,000 people, beginning March 22 at 12% of normal capacity – that's approximately 4,000 fans at Fenway Park.
Chicago Cubs/White Sox: The city announced the Cubs and White Sox can welcome fans at 20% capacity to start the season - roughly 8,000 fans at the Cubs' Wrigley Field and the White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field.
Cincinnati Reds/Cleveland: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state's major league sports teams beginning their seasons this spring could be allowed up to 30% capacity.
Colorado Rockies: The club announced that the state of Colorado approved an increase to 21,363 fans, 42% of Coors Field's capacity. That's an increase over the the original approval of 12,500 fans, or 25% capacity.
Detroit Tigers: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that only 1,000 fans will be allowed for Opening Day, less than 3% of Comerica Park's official capacity.
Houston Astros: Anita Sehgal, Astros' senior vice president of marketing and communications, said capacity will be limited to about 25%.
Kansas City Royals: The team is planning to have roughly 30% capacity, which would mean a little more than 11,000 fans.
Los Angeles Angels: In accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement, California teams that play in counties in the red tier can admit 20% capacity. Orange County is in the red tier.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Los Angeles County is also in the red tier.
Miami Marlins: The team announced that the stadium will be limited to about 25% of capacity. That would mean a maximum of about 9,300 spectators in the 37,446-seat ballpark. "We look forward to having the opportunity to have fans come back to our ballpark," CEO Derek Jeter said.
Milwaukee Brewers: The Brewers announced they had reached agreement with the City of Milwaukee Health Department to begin the season at 25% capacity, or between 11,000 and 12,000 fans.
Minnesota Twins: Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced that 10,000, just more than 25% capacity of Target Field, will be allowed for the team's home game.
New York Mets/Yankees: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state's stadiums and arenas with at least a 10,000-seat capacity will be permitted to reopen at 20% capacity, with negative COVID-19 coronavirus test required for attendance
Oakland Athletics: With Alameda County in California's red tier, the A's will be allowed to play to 20% capacity.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the state will allow for 20% of maximum capacity at outdoor venues. Pirates president Travis Williams said the club is “thrilled to put those plans into action.”
Philadelphia Phillies: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the state will allow for 20% of maximum capacity at outdoor venues, which is about 8,800 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
St. Louis Cardinals: The Cardinals, in partnership with the office of Mayor Lyda Krewson, have been approved for approximately 14,500 fans, or 32% capacity. "We are excited to have our fans back in the stands for the upcoming season,” said Bill DeWitt III, team president.
San Diego Padres: San Diego County is expected to move to the red tier for activities March 17.
San Francisco Giants: With San Francisco County in California's red tier, the Giants will be allowed to play to 20% capacity, about 8,000 fans at Oracle Park.
Seattle Mariners: The team received permission from the state and from King County to host up to 9,000 fans per game at T-Mobile Park.
Tampa Bay Rays: Seating at Tropicana Field will be limited to around 7,000 per game.
Texas Rangers: The Rangers will allow 100% capacity on Opening Day and will then be at a slightly reduced capacity with “social distancing pods” in April and May.
Toronto Blue Jays: The Jays won't start the season in Toronto for the second straight season due to the Canada-U.S. border closure. Their first two homestands will be at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, where they will allow 15% capacity.
Washington Nationals: Mayor Muriel Bowser said 5,000 fans could be allowed at opening day at Nationals Park if the team submits a waiver and it's approved. That's expected to happen soon.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are MLB teams allowing fans at games in 2021? Where every team stands