Baseball has a better idea than that South Korean soccer league.

According to Danni Santana of FrontOfficeSports.com, Major League Baseball is exploring the possibility of using tarps with advertising on empty seats during the 2020 season.

The NFL surely is considering similar ideas, which makes plenty of sense given the money that will be lost to the absence of fans.

But it’s a delicate issue. Broadcasters already are facing a potentially dramatic drop in advertising. If leagues and teams enhance the competition with networks for shrinking advertising dollars, the networks may not appreciate that.

That may not matter much to the sports leagues, given the urgency to replace lost revenue streams and the enhanced value of live sports at a time when fans are starving for something other than the offerings of streaming services.

Besides, even in the current financial climate, plenty of companies are doing well. Those companies surely have advertising budgets. It’s just a matter of finding the right tree to shake for advertising dollars, and shaking the hell out of it.

MLB explores tarp ads for empty seats originally appeared on Pro Football Talk