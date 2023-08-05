MLB executive weighs in on potential wisdom of Mets promoting Ronny Mauricio this season

Ronny Mauricio / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

With the Mets giving opportunities to some of their younger players after selling at MLB’s trade deadline, we recently asked an executive from a competing team about the potential wisdom of promoting Ronny Mauricio and giving Mauricio a chance at some big-league reps, too.

It makes sense, said the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “I’d bring him up,” the exec said. “It’d be a real tester.”

Mauricio, 22, is batting .290 with a .340 on-base percentage and .487 slugging at Triple-A Syracuse, entering play Friday, and has shown bursts of power, as evidenced by his 16 homers and social media clips that feature his clouts. All that after he put up big numbers in the Dominican Winter League. He is ranked as the Mets’ third-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, even after the team stocked their farm system with deadline deals.

But there are holes in Mauricio’s game, too – he has whiffed 80 times in 396 at-bats and his plate discipline is a work in progress. He’s only walked 24 times all year, a 5.6 percent walk rate. As a scout from a different organization noted, “He did not have a great approach at the plate when I saw him.”

Still, the Mets might gain useful intel about Mauricio if they thrust him into competition in the major leagues now. Pitchers at the big-league level will dissect him even more so than their counterparts in the minors, the executive said, forcing him to make adjustments. If he has trouble, the Mets can protect the switch-hitter by using him only in favorable matchups.

Also, the MLB regular season is a better lab than spring training for getting a real feel for where a prospect is in his development, so the move could give the Mets more of an idea how much Mauricio can contribute next year. Spring numbers can be flawed – no one is in mid-season form, some at-bats come against extra arms from the minors. And playing in the big leagues means Mauricio will be facing big-league pitchers trying to win and make the playoffs, not just get their work in.

“This is a development period for the Mets,” the executive said. Being challenged in the majors might help Mauricio’s maturation process, the executive added.

Mauricio came up as a shortstop but the Mets are trying to expand his versatility. He’s played 42 games at second base at Syracuse, 25 at short and 23 in left field. The executive wonders if Mauricio is one day destined to be a full-time outfielder.

“He’d be a helluva outfielder,” the exec said. “He’s a good athlete. He’d get to the majors quicker as an outfielder. Shortstop in the majors will take a lot of work. Second would be easier.”