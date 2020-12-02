MLB executive has Red Sox on three-team shortlist to sign Corey Kluber

MLB exec sees Boston as one of Kluber's three landing spots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the Boston Red Sox don't land Corey Kluber, there's a chance he could end up in a rival city.

The Red Sox reportedly are showing interest in the free-agent pitcher, who has a home in the Greater Boston area. A "rival executive" sees Boston as a strong candidate to sign Kluber -- along with the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

A rival executive speculates that given the developments in the starting pitching market, and the respective team needs, he sees Corey Kluber landing with the Yankees, Mets or Red Sox. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 2, 2020

The Red Sox certainly need pitching help: Ace Chris Sale is out until at least mid-summer of 2021 as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, while de facto No. 1 starter Eduardo Rodriguez missed the entire 2020 campaign due to myocarditis.

Rounding out the current rotation are Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta and a yet-to-be-determined fifth starter.

Kluber, a three-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner, would immediately improve Boston's rotation -- if he can stay healthy. The 34-year-old made just eight starts in the last two seasons after fracturing his right arm in 2019 with the Cleveland Indians and tearing a muscle in the same arm with the Texas Rangers in 2020.

The Red Sox need all the help they can get, though, and have been one of the most aggressive teams on the free-agent pitching market, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The teams making the biggest push to sign starters, per sources, are the Mets, Blue Jays, Red Sox, White Sox, Padres, Giants & Rays, while the Twins, Marlins & Reds are also expected to be in the SP market. Big game of SP musical chairs; who will be left without a seat? — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 2, 2020

Boston probably wants to avoid Kluber joining the rival Yankees, so this situation is worth monitoring as baseball's hot stove warms up.