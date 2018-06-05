MLB Draft: Running down the Cubs' 4 picks on Day 1

In a change of pace from the last couple years, the Cubs were very active on Day 1 of the MLB Draft.

They entered Monday holding 5 of the Top 98 picks, 4 of which came on Day 1.

Theo Epstein's front office kicked things off by selecting Stanford shortstop Nico Hoerner with the 24th overall pick.

Hoerner hit .304 in his three-year college career, including a .349 average and .894 OPS in his junior season in 2018. He only had 3 collegiate homers, but still managed to slug .498 this spring thanks to 16 doubles and 5 triples.

The Cubs followed that up by taking a high school outfielder Brennen Davis with their second-round pick, 62nd overall.

Davis is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound native of Chandler, Ariz., which is roughly 10 minutes from the Cubs spring training complex in Mesa.

Davis hit .444 in his senior season in high school with 12 extra-base hits (7 doubles, 2 triples, 3 homers) and walked 17 times against only 5 strikeouts. He also stole 13 bases in 23 games.

Here's a glimpse at Davis:

The Cubs also owned the 77th and 78th picks in the draft as compensation for Wade Davis and Jake Arrieta signing contracts in free agency over the winter. The compensation picks come before the third round.