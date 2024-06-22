MLB Draft experts see Arkansas ace Smith going 7th to Cards, 8th to White Sox

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith is projected to be drafted seventh by the St. Louis Cardinals in ESPN MLB insider Kyle McDaniel’s latest mock draft.

The Athletic’s Keith Law has Smith (6-3, 225) slotted at No. 8 to Los Angeles Angels in the draft, which will be held July 12-14 at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.

The first round of the draft will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 and be televised by the MLB Network.

It’s no surprise Smith (9-2, 2.04 ERA) is regarded as a top 10 pick has after picking up College Pitcher of the Year awards from Perfect Game and the College Baseball Foundation.

Smith has also been named a first-team All-American by D1 Baseball, Perfect Game, NCBWA and Baseball America, who announced its honor on Friday.

He is also a finalist for USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award along with Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana and Georgia’s Charlie Condon with the honor for the best college player this season being announced Saturday afternoon.

Smith, who fanned an Arkansas single season record 161 batters in 16 starts this season and a school-record 360 in his three years as a Razorback, allowed just 22 runs (19 earned) in 84 innings in 2024.

“My thought on him is that he’s one of the best pitchers I’ve ever had,” Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn said. “He’s such a difference-maker for our team.

“…Give him credit, but he’s meant a lot to our program the last three years. He’s been right in the middle of everything good we’ve done.”

Smith, who threw eight no-hitters as a senior at Bullard (Texas) High, was was 24-6 with a 3.40 ERA in his Arkansas career while going 7-2, 8-2 and 9-2 and his ERA going down a run in each of his three years on the mound.

“I wouldn’t even know he was under any pressure the way he acts,” Van Horn said. “He’s a professional, he uses this facility better than anyone. He’s just doing his work. All he does is come in, do his thing, doesn’t get uptight about things. The progress he’s made physically and mentally is amazing.”

McDaniel’s top five are West Virginia shortstop JJ Weatherholt (Cleveland), Georgia 3B/outfielder Charlie Condon (Cincinnati), Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns (Colorado), Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana (Oakland) and Florida first baseman Jack Caglianone (Chicago White Sox).

He then has Kansas City taking Texas A&M outfielder Braden Montgomery sixth and St. Louis landing Smith with the seventh selection.

McDaniel thinks Smith checks too many boxes for St. Louis to pass up.

“The Cardinals are in a good spot, with one of the two top pitchers likely to make it, none of the elite hitters are really in play — making that decision beyond their control — but they could act as a floor for Wetherholt, and they could also get their choice of any high school player in the country,” McDaniel writes.

“Smith answers too many questions for the organization at large — St. Louis has lacked frontline starting pitching recently — to pass up given what’s available.”

McDaniel has Arkansas shortstop signee Tyson Lewis of Millard (Neb.) West going to Milwaukee with the 34th pick and the New York Mets selecting Valley View oufielder Slade Caldwell at 46.

Both Lewis and Ole Miss signee Caldwell were named Baseball America first-team all-Americans on Thursday.

• • •

Law believes Condon will go No. 1 to Cleveland and be followed Bazzana (Cincinnati), Caglianone (Colorado), Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz (Oakland) and Wetherholt (Chicago White Sox).

He then sees Burns going to Kansas City, California prep shortstop Bryce Ranier to St. Louis and then the Los Angeles Angels grabbing Smith with the eight selection.

Law sees Smith as a dream pick for the Angels as they are a club looking for immediate help.

“This would be a dream scenario for the Angels, who everyone thinks will take a player they can bring to the majors in August,” Law writes. “They’ve been linked to East Carolina right-hander Trey Yesavage, Kentucky outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, and Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III, as well as the top group of college guys.”

Law, who has just released his first-round mock draft to this point, has Arizona taking Caldwell at No. 29.



Photo courtesy of USA Baseball

