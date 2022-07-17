MLB Draft 2022: First round order, time, TV and streaming info for Sunday
Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this story listed the incorrect date for the MLB draft.
Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft begins Sunday, July 17 in Los Angeles, part of All-Star Week for the second season in a year.
The Baltimore Orioles have the first overall pick for the second time in four years, having gone 52-110 last season, tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the worst record in baseball. Baltimore "won" the tiebreaker, which went all the way back to 2019 records since the teams both went 25-35 in 2020.
Some of the top prospects in this year's draft are the children of MLB stars, including high school outfielder Druw Jones (son of 10-time Gold Glove winner Andruw) and high school shortstop Jackson Holliday (son of seven-time All-Star Matt).
Here's everything you need to know for this year's draft:
2022 MLB draft time, TV, streaming info
The draft begins on Sunday evening 7 p.m. ET, with the first round, second round, two competitive balance rounds and compensation picks.
MLB Network will provide complete coverage and ESPN will air the first round on television. The rest of the night's picks will stream on MLB.com
Day 2, Monday: Rounds 3-10, 2 p.m.
Day 3, Tuesday: Rounds 11-20, 2 p.m.
2022 MLB draft first round order
First round
Baltimore Orioles
Arizona Diamondbacks
Texas Rangers
Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals
Miami Marlins
Chicago Cubs
Minnesota Twins
Kansas City Royals
Colorado Rockies
New York Mets (compensation for failing to sign 2021 No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker)
Los Angeles Angels
New York Mets
San Diego Padres
Cleveland Guardians
Philadelphia Phillies
Cincinnati Reds
Oakland Athletics
Atlanta Braves
Seattle Mariners
St. Louis Cardinals
Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees
Chicago White Sox
Houston Astros
Tampa Bay Rays
San Francisco Giants
Colorado Rockies (for losing Trevor Story)
Cincinnati Reds (for losing Nick Castellanos)
Competitive balance round A
33. Baltimore Orioles
34. Arizona Diamondbacks
35. Kansas City Royals
36. Pittsburgh Pirates
37. Cleveland Guardians
38. Colorado Rockies
39. San Diego Padres
The Dodgers' first pick was pushed back from No. 30 to No. 40 as a luxury tax penalty.
Top 2022 MLB draft prospects
Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan HS (Ga.)
Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Termarr Johnson, 2B, Mays HS (Ga.)
Brooks Lee, SS, Cal Poly
Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech
Jacob Berry, 3B/OF, Louisiana State
Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech
Past No. 1 overall picks
2021: Henry Davis, Pirates
2020: Spencer Torkelson, Tigers
2019: Adley Rutschman, Orioles
2018: Casey Mize, Tigers
2017: Royce Lewis, Twins
2016: Mickey Moniak, Phillies
2015: Dansby Swanson, Diamondbacks
2014: Brady Aiken, Astros (didn't sign)
2013: Mark Appel, Astros
2012: Carlos Correa, Astros
2011: Gerrit Cole, Pirates
2010: Bryce Harper, Nationals
2009: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
2008: Tim Beckham, Rays
2007: David Price, Rays
