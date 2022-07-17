MLB Draft 2022: First round order, time, TV and streaming info for Sunday

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this story listed the incorrect date for the MLB draft.

Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft begins Sunday, July 17 in Los Angeles, part of All-Star Week for the second season in a year.

The Baltimore Orioles have the first overall pick for the second time in four years, having gone 52-110 last season, tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the worst record in baseball. Baltimore "won" the tiebreaker, which went all the way back to 2019 records since the teams both went 25-35 in 2020.

Some of the top prospects in this year's draft are the children of MLB stars, including high school outfielder Druw Jones (son of 10-time Gold Glove winner Andruw) and high school shortstop Jackson Holliday (son of seven-time All-Star Matt).

Here's everything you need to know for this year's draft:

2022 MLB draft time, TV, streaming info

The draft begins on Sunday evening 7 p.m. ET, with the first round, second round, two competitive balance rounds and compensation picks.

MLB Network will provide complete coverage and ESPN will air the first round on television. The rest of the night's picks will stream on MLB.com

Day 2, Monday: Rounds 3-10, 2 p.m.

Day 3, Tuesday: Rounds 11-20, 2 p.m.

2022 MLB draft first round order

First round

Baltimore Orioles Arizona Diamondbacks Texas Rangers Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Miami Marlins Chicago Cubs Minnesota Twins Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies New York Mets (compensation for failing to sign 2021 No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker) Detroit Tigers Los Angeles Angels New York Mets San Diego Padres Cleveland Guardians Philadelphia Phillies Cincinnati Reds Oakland Athletics Atlanta Braves Seattle Mariners St. Louis Cardinals Toronto Blue Jays Boston Red Sox New York Yankees Chicago White Sox Milwaukee Brewers Houston Astros Tampa Bay Rays San Francisco Giants Colorado Rockies (for losing Trevor Story) Cincinnati Reds (for losing Nick Castellanos)

Competitive balance round A

33. Baltimore Orioles

34. Arizona Diamondbacks

35. Kansas City Royals

36. Pittsburgh Pirates

37. Cleveland Guardians

38. Colorado Rockies

39. San Diego Padres

The Dodgers' first pick was pushed back from No. 30 to No. 40 as a luxury tax penalty.

Top 2022 MLB draft prospects

Past No. 1 overall picks

2021: Henry Davis, Pirates

2020: Spencer Torkelson, Tigers

2019: Adley Rutschman, Orioles

2018: Casey Mize, Tigers

2017: Royce Lewis, Twins

2016: Mickey Moniak, Phillies

2015: Dansby Swanson, Diamondbacks

2014: Brady Aiken, Astros (didn't sign)

2013: Mark Appel, Astros

2012: Carlos Correa, Astros

2011: Gerrit Cole, Pirates

2010: Bryce Harper, Nationals

2009: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

2008: Tim Beckham, Rays

2007: David Price, Rays

