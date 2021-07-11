MLB draft 2021: First-round order, start time, how to watch, live stream
Major League Baseball's 2021 first-year player draft starts on Sunday, July 10 as part of All-Star Weekend, with the first round scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The draft continues with Rounds 2-10 on Monday afternoon and Rounds 11-20 at noon on Tuesday.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have the first overall pick after finishing with baseball's worst record in 2020. It's the first time the Pirates have the No. 1 overall pick since 2011, when they took future ace Gerrit Cole. Pittsburgh is followed by the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles in the top five.
The 2021 draft will have 20 rounds and some of the top prospects include high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer and Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter.
Here's everything you need to know for the draft:
What time is the 2021 MLB draft and how do I watch?
First round/Comp. Balance A: Sunday, July 11, 7 p.m. ET: MLB Network, ESPN, MLB.com
Rounds 2-10/Comp. Balance B: Monday, July 12, 1 p.m. – MLB.com
.Rounds 11-20: Tuesday, July 13, noon – MLB.com
Where is the 2021 MLB draft?
This year's draft will take place in Denver to coincide with the MLB All-Star Game. The draft's opening night is at the Bellco Theatre and eight prospects will be in attendance. The draft was originally to be held in Atlanta but was moved along with the All-Star Game in April.
What is the 2021 MLB draft first-round order?
Pittsburgh has the first overall pick in the draft, while Houston forfeited its first-round pick as part of the punishment for the club's cheating scandal. Here's the full order for the first four rounds of the draft:
First Round:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Texas Rangers
Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets
Washington Nationals
Seattle Mariners
Philadelphia Phillies
Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees
Cleveland
Atlanta Braves
Oakland Athletics
Minnesota Twins
Tampa Bay Rays
Compensation picks
30. Cincinnati Reds (for Trevor Bauer)
Competitive Balance Round A
31. Miami Marlins
32. Detroit Tigers
33. Milwaukee Brewers
34. Tampa Bay Rays
35. Cincinnati Reds
36. Minnesota Twins
What are MLB draft competitive balance picks?
Per MLB: "The 10 lowest-revenue clubs and the clubs from the 10 smallest markets are eligible to receive a Competitive Balance pick (fewer than 20 clubs are in the mix each year, as some clubs qualify under both criteria).
"All eligible teams are assigned a pick, either in Competitive Balance Round A or Round B. Round A falls between the first and second rounds of the Rule 4 draft, while Round B comes between the second and third."
What are MLB draft's second, third and fourth round orders?
Second Round
37 . Pittsburgh Pirates
38. Texas Rangers
39. Detroit Tigers
40. Boston Red Sox
41. Baltimore Orioles
42. Arizona Diamondbacks
43. Kansas City Royals
44. Colorado Rockies
45. Los Angeles Angels
46. New York Mets
47. Washington Nationals
48. Seattle Mariners
49. Philadelphia Phillies
50. San Francisco Giants
51. Milwaukee Brewers
52. Miami Marlins
53. Cincinnati Reds
54. St. Louis Cardinals
55. New York Yankees
56. Chicago Cubs
57. Chicago White Sox
58. Cleveland
59. Atlanta Braves
60. Oakland Athletics
61. Minnesota Twins
62. San Diego Padres
63. Tampa Bay Rays
Competitive Balance Round B
64. Pittsburgh Pirates
65. Baltimore Orioles
66. Kansas City Royals
67. Arizona Diamondbacks
68. Colorado Rockies
69. Cleveland
70. St. Louis Cardinals
71. San Diego Padres
Third Round
72. Pittsburgh Pirates
73. Texas Rangers
74. Detroit Tigers
75. Boston Red Sox
76. Baltimore Orioles
77. Arizona Diamondbacks
78. Kansas City Royals
79. Colorado Rockies
80. Los Angeles Angels
81. New York Mets
82. Washington Nationals
83. Seattle Mariners
84. Philadelphia Phillies
85. San Francisco Giants
86. Milwaukee Brewers
87. Houston Astros
88. Miami Marlins
89. Cincinnati Reds
90. St. Louis Cardinals
91. Toronto Blue Jays
92. New York Yankees
93. Chicago Cubs
94. Chicago White Sox
95. Cleveland
96. Atlanta Braves
97. Oakland Athletics
98. Minnesota Twins
99. San Diego Padres
100. Tampa Bay Rays
101. Los Angeles Dodgers
Fourth Round
102. Pittsburgh Pirates
103. Texas Rangers
104. Detroit Tigers
105. Boston Red Sox
106. Baltimore Orioles
107. Arizona Diamondbacks
108. Kansas City Royals
109. Colorado Rockies
110. Los Angeles Angels
111. New York Mets
112. Washington Nationals
113. Seattle Mariners
114. Philadelphia Phillies
115. San Francisco Giants
116. Milwaukee Brewers
117. Houston Astros
118. Miami Marlins
119. Cincinnati Reds
120. St. Louis Cardinals
121. Toronto Blue Jays
122. New York Yankees
123. Chicago Cubs
124. Chicago White Sox
125. Cleveland
126. Atlanta Braves
127. Oakland Athletics
128. Minnesota Twins
129. San Diego Padres
130. Tampa Bay Rays
131. Los Angeles Dodgers
Compensation Picks
132. Houston Astros (George Springer)
Order for remaining rounds:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Texas Rangers
Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles
Arizona Diamondbacks
Kansas City Royals
Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Angels
New York Mets
Washington Nationals
Seattle Mariners
Philadelphia Phillies
San Francisco Giants
Milwaukee Brewers
Houston Astros
Miami Marlins
Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals
Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Cleveland
Atlanta Braves
Oakland Athletics
Minnesota Twins
San Diego Padres
Tampa Bay Rays
Los Angeles Dodgers
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB draft 2021: Order, time, how to watch, top prospects