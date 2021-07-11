MLB draft 2021: First-round order, start time, how to watch, live stream

Major League Baseball's 2021 first-year player draft starts on Sunday, July 10 as part of All-Star Weekend, with the first round scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The draft continues with Rounds 2-10 on Monday afternoon and Rounds 11-20 at noon on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have the first overall pick after finishing with baseball's worst record in 2020. It's the first time the Pirates have the No. 1 overall pick since 2011, when they took future ace Gerrit Cole. Pittsburgh is followed by the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles in the top five.

The 2021 draft will have 20 rounds and some of the top prospects include high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer and Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter.

Here's everything you need to know for the draft:

What time is the 2021 MLB draft and how do I watch?

First round/Comp. Balance A: Sunday, July 11, 7 p.m. ET: MLB Network, ESPN, MLB.com

Rounds 2-10/Comp. Balance B: Monday, July 12, 1 p.m. – MLB.com

.Rounds 11-20: Tuesday, July 13, noon – MLB.com

Where is the 2021 MLB draft?

This year's draft will take place in Denver to coincide with the MLB All-Star Game. The draft's opening night is at the Bellco Theatre and eight prospects will be in attendance. The draft was originally to be held in Atlanta but was moved along with the All-Star Game in April.

What is the 2021 MLB draft first-round order?

Pittsburgh has the first overall pick in the draft, while Houston forfeited its first-round pick as part of the punishment for the club's cheating scandal. Here's the full order for the first four rounds of the draft:

First Round:

Compensation picks

30. Cincinnati Reds (for Trevor Bauer)

Competitive Balance Round A

31. Miami Marlins

32. Detroit Tigers

33. Milwaukee Brewers

34. Tampa Bay Rays

35. Cincinnati Reds

36. Minnesota Twins

What are MLB draft competitive balance picks?

Per MLB: "The 10 lowest-revenue clubs and the clubs from the 10 smallest markets are eligible to receive a Competitive Balance pick (fewer than 20 clubs are in the mix each year, as some clubs qualify under both criteria).

"All eligible teams are assigned a pick, either in Competitive Balance Round A or Round B. Round A falls between the first and second rounds of the Rule 4 draft, while Round B comes between the second and third."

What are MLB draft's second, third and fourth round orders?

Second Round

37 . Pittsburgh Pirates

38. Texas Rangers

39. Detroit Tigers

40. Boston Red Sox

41. Baltimore Orioles

42. Arizona Diamondbacks

43. Kansas City Royals

44. Colorado Rockies

45. Los Angeles Angels

46. New York Mets

47. Washington Nationals

48. Seattle Mariners

49. Philadelphia Phillies

50. San Francisco Giants

51. Milwaukee Brewers

52. Miami Marlins

53. Cincinnati Reds

54. St. Louis Cardinals

55. New York Yankees

56. Chicago Cubs

57. Chicago White Sox

58. Cleveland

59. Atlanta Braves

60. Oakland Athletics

61. Minnesota Twins

62. San Diego Padres

63. Tampa Bay Rays

Competitive Balance Round B

64. Pittsburgh Pirates

65. Baltimore Orioles

66. Kansas City Royals

67. Arizona Diamondbacks

68. Colorado Rockies

69. Cleveland

70. St. Louis Cardinals

71. San Diego Padres

Third Round

72. Pittsburgh Pirates

73. Texas Rangers

74. Detroit Tigers

75. Boston Red Sox

76. Baltimore Orioles

77. Arizona Diamondbacks

78. Kansas City Royals

79. Colorado Rockies

80. Los Angeles Angels

81. New York Mets

82. Washington Nationals

83. Seattle Mariners

84. Philadelphia Phillies

85. San Francisco Giants

86. Milwaukee Brewers

87. Houston Astros

88. Miami Marlins

89. Cincinnati Reds

90. St. Louis Cardinals

91. Toronto Blue Jays

92. New York Yankees

93. Chicago Cubs

94. Chicago White Sox

95. Cleveland

96. Atlanta Braves

97. Oakland Athletics

98. Minnesota Twins

99. San Diego Padres

100. Tampa Bay Rays

101. Los Angeles Dodgers

Fourth Round

102. Pittsburgh Pirates

103. Texas Rangers

104. Detroit Tigers

105. Boston Red Sox

106. Baltimore Orioles

107. Arizona Diamondbacks

108. Kansas City Royals

109. Colorado Rockies

110. Los Angeles Angels

111. New York Mets

112. Washington Nationals

113. Seattle Mariners

114. Philadelphia Phillies

115. San Francisco Giants

116. Milwaukee Brewers

117. Houston Astros

118. Miami Marlins

119. Cincinnati Reds

120. St. Louis Cardinals

121. Toronto Blue Jays

122. New York Yankees

123. Chicago Cubs

124. Chicago White Sox

125. Cleveland

126. Atlanta Braves

127. Oakland Athletics

128. Minnesota Twins

129. San Diego Padres

130. Tampa Bay Rays

131. Los Angeles Dodgers

Compensation Picks

132. Houston Astros (George Springer)

Order for remaining rounds:

Pittsburgh Pirates

Texas Rangers

Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks

Kansas City Royals

Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Angels

New York Mets

Washington Nationals

Seattle Mariners

Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros

Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds

St. Louis Cardinals

Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Cleveland

Atlanta Braves

Oakland Athletics

Minnesota Twins

San Diego Padres

Tampa Bay Rays

Los Angeles Dodgers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB draft 2021: Order, time, how to watch, top prospects