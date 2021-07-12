MLB Draft 2021 Day 1 picks: Pirates take Henry Davis, Jack Leiter goes to Rangers

2021 MLB Draft: Complete list of Day 1 picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first overall pick in Sunday night's 2021 MLB Draft.

The Pittsburgh Pirates select catcher Henry Davis with the 1st Overall Pick! pic.twitter.com/oW8agLJRFW — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 11, 2021

With no consensus top prospect in this year's class, Pittsburgh went with the three-year collegiate catcher over the likes of Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter and a few highly-rated high school shortstops.

Davis hit .370/.482/.663 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs in 50 games as a junior. Behind the dish, he threw out 46 percent of potential base stealers.

While Leiter didn't go first overall, he didn't have to wait much longer to hear his name called. The Texas Rangers took the 6-foot-1 right-hander with the No. 2 pick.

Jack of all trades. pic.twitter.com/PKOhNWQoTh — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 12, 2021

Leiter, the son of two-time World Series champion pitcher Al Leiter, is coming off a sophomore season where he posted a 2.13 ERA, 0.845 WHIP and 14.6 K's/9 over 110 innings. During a pandemic-shortened freshman season, Leiter made four appearances with a 1.72 ERA.

Jackson Jobe became the first 2021 high school prospect to be drafted when he was selected third overall by the Detroit Tigers. Out of Heritage Hall High School (Oklahoma City, Okla.), Jobe went 9-0 with 0.13 ERA in his senior campaign. He struck out 122 batters and walked just five in over 51 innings of work. The 18-year-old right-hander will join a Tigers farm system that boasts three top-20 prospects.

A shortstop finally came off the board at No. 4 with the Boston Red Sox's selection of Marcelo Mayer. Mayer, a left-handed hitter, tallied a slash line of .392/.555/.886 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs in 34 games as a senior at Eastlake High School (Calif.).

The Baltimore Orioles rounded out the top five by taking Sam Houston State University junior outfielder Colton Cowser. The left-handed-hitting Cowser earned 2021 Southland Conference Player of the Year after batting .374 with 61 runs, 16 home runs, 52 RBIs and a 1.170 OPS.

Here are the rest of the selections from Day 1 of the draft:

No. 6, Arizona Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar, SS, Jesuit College Prep (Texas)

No. 7, Kansas City Royals: Frank Mozzicato, LHP, East Catholic HS (Conn.)

No. 8, Colorado Rockies: Benny Montgomery, OF, Red Land HS (Pa.)

No. 9, Los Angeles Angels: Sam Bachman, RHP, Miami University (Ohio)

No. 10, New York Mets: Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt

No. 11, Washington Nationals: Brady House, SS, Winder-Barrow HS (Ga.)

No. 12, Seattle Mariners: Harry Ford, C, North Cobb HS (Ga.)

No. 13, Philadelphia Phillies: Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.)

No. 14, San Francisco Giants: Will Bednar, RHP, Mississippi State

No. 15, Milwaukee Brewers: Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College

No. 16, Miami Marlins: Kahlil Watson, SS, Wake Forest HS (N.C.)

No. 17, Cincinnati Reds: Matt McLain, SS, UCLA

No. 18, St. Louis Cardinals: Michael McGreevy, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

No. 19, Toronto Blue Jays: Gunnar Hoglund, RHP, Mississippi

No. 20, New York Yankees: Trey Sweeney, SS, Eastern Illinois

No. 21. Chicago Cubs: Jordan Wicks, LHP, Kansas State

No. 22, Chicago White Sox: Colson Montgomery, SS, Southridge HS (Ind.)

No. 23, Cleveland Indians: Gavin Williams, RHP, East Carolina

No. 24, Atlanta Braves: Ryan Cusick, RHP, Wake Forest

No. 25, Oakland A's: Max Muncy, SS, Thousand Oaks HS (Calif.)

No. 26, Minnesota Twins: Chase Petty, RHP, Mainland HS (N.J.)

No. 27, San Diego Padres: Jackson Merrill, SS, Severna Park HS (Md.)

No. 28, Tampa Bay Rays: Carson Williams, SS, Torrey Pines HS (Calif.)

No. 29, Los Angeles Dodgers: Maddux Bruns, LHP, UMS-Wright HS (Ala.)

No. 30, Cincinnati Reds (Compensation Pick): Jay Allen, OF, John Carroll Catholic HS (Fla.)

No. 31, Miami Marlins (Competitive Balance Round A): Joe Mack, C, Williamsville East HS (N.Y.)

No. 32, Detroit Tigers (Competitive Balance Round A): Ty Madden, RHP, Texas

No. 33, Milwaukee Brewers (Competitive Balance Round A): Tyler Black, 2B, Wright State University

No. 34, Tampa Bay Rays (Competitive Balance Round A): Cooper Kinney, 2B, The Baylor Schools (Tenn.)

No. 35, Cincinnati Reds (Competitive Balance Round A): Matheu Nelson, C, Florida State

No. 36, Minnesota Twins (Competitive Balance Round A): Noah Miller, SS, Ozaukee HS (Wisc.)

The MLB draft continues on Monday at 1 p.m. ET for Rounds 2-10 and wraps up on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.