  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dodgers hit 2 grand slams in first 2 innings vs. Brewers pitcher making MLB debut

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The previously slumping Los Angeles Dodgers have rediscovered their offensive power at the expense of a pitcher making his big league debut. 

The Dodgers crushed a grand slam in each of the first two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers and right-hander Alec Bettinger on Sunday. It was Bettinger's first MLB start after being promoted from the alternate training site on Thursday. 

The Dodgers filled the bases in the first inning on two outs and Matt Beaty brought in the first run of the game on an infield single. AJ Pollock followed with a 409-foot grand slam to deep right center that scored Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and Beaty to make it 5-0. 

Bettinger walked a second batter in the inning, but got a second foul out to close it. 

The outing went similarly in the second inning. Taylor reached on an infield single that filled the bases on two outs and Beaty blasted a 361-foot shot to right just beyond the outfielder's gloves. 

Two innings, two grand slams for the Dodgers. 

Bettinger remained in the game, giving up an inning-opening single in the third but getting a sacrifice and two ground outs to strand the runner at second. Beaty hit a two-RBI single in the fourth that made it 11-1. 

He went four innings and allowed 11 runs on 11 hits with two walks and zero strikeouts. Jordan Zimmerman came in to replace him and the Dodgers nearly nailed a third grand slam. 

Smith doubled and Taylor took a hit by pitch to reach base in the sixth. Beaty lined out to enter and Pollack took another deep shot 406 feet to left center for a three-run home run that pushed it to 14-1. 

The Dodgers are the first team to hit a grand slam in each of the first two innings since the Boston Red Sox did it on Aug. 7, 1984. Pollock and Beaty are the first Dodgers teammates to have seven RBI each in the same game, the Dodgers said. It's unclear if any teammates hitting back-to-back in a lineup have each had seven in an MLB game. 

The MLB record for RBI in a game is 12 while the franchise record is nine. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Shaw sends Brewers to 6-5 win over Dodgers in 11 innings

    Travis Shaw homered and hit a game-winning single, and the Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs in the 11th inning to beat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Saturday night. Los Angeles, which has dropped three straight to Milwaukee, also lost starter Dustin May to an apparent injury after just 27 pitches. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said May felt “kind of a shooting sensation” through his arm on a curveball he threw.

  • Dodgers' May put on injured list, latest setback for staff

    Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday with an arm ailment, the latest setback for the pitching staff of the World Series champions. May threw just 27 pitches Saturday before leaving a game the Dodgers eventually lost 6-5 to Milwaukee in 11 innings. After the game, manager Dave Roberts said May felt “kind of a shooting sensation” through his arm on a curveball he threw.

  • Mets' Dom Smith, Miguel Castro fined for on-field incident with Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado

    Mets outfielder Dom Smith and reliever Miguel Castro have been fined an undisclosed amount for their roles in the on-field incident with Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado during Friday's game.

  • Dodgers vs. Brewers Highlights

    Jackie Bradley Jr. powers Brewers to 3-1 win over the Dodgers

  • Dodgers (and Bill Plaschke) are taking some hits here

    Letters to the Los Angeles Times' Sports department for May 2.

  • NFL Draft Rounds 2-7: RBs, WRs, winners and losers from the draft's final two days

    Scott Pianowski & Andy Behrens recap days two and three of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Packers adding pair of offensive linemen from University of Wisconsin

    The Packers drafted Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen and signed Jon Dietzen during the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Which point guard could take the Knicks to the next level? | The Putback | SNY

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and writer for BasketballNews.com and host of The Dunker Spot podcast's Nekias Duncan discuss which point guards in the NBA right now, including Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball, could take the New York Knicks to the next level.

  • Philippines vows to continue maritime exercises in South China Sea

    The Philippines will continue maritime exercises inside its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, the country's defence minister said on Sunday, despite a call by China to stop actions that it said could escalate disputes. The Philippine coastguard and fisheries bureau started maritime exercises last month, having boosted its presence in the area to counter the "threatening" presence of Chinese boats. China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which about $3 trillion worth of ship borne trade passes each year, despite a 2016 ruling by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague that Beijing's claim was inconsistent with international law.

  • Iran negotiator: based on accords so far, U.S. sanctions on oil, banks would be lifted

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said on Saturday Tehran expects U.S. sanctions on oil, banks and most individuals and institutions to be lifted based on agreements so far in Vienna talks, Iranian media reported, while Washington again played down the prospect of an imminent breakthrough. Russia and Western European powers meanwhile gave contrasting accounts of the task ahead in the talks to bring Iran and the United States fully back into compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal, as the talks adjourned for six days. "Sanctions ... on Iran's energy sector, which include oil and gas, or those on the automotive industry, financial, banking and port sanctions, all should be lifted based on agreements reached so far," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

  • Braves put catchers Travis d'Arnaud, Alex Jackson on IL

    The Atlanta Braves put catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Alex Jackson on the injured list Sunday. D’Arnaud was placed on the 60-day IL with a left thumb sprain after getting hurt on a tag play at the plate in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game against Toronto. Jackson, who replaced d’Arnaud in the game, went on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring.

  • Sri Lanka closing in on victory in 2nd test vs Bangladesh

    Sri Lanka’s inexperienced spin duo of Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis took all five Bangladesh wickets to fall in the tourists’ second innings on day four of the second test on Sunday. At stumps, Bangladesh slumped to 177-5 chasing a stiff 437 to win as Sri Lanka closed in on a memorable win. The hosts need five wickets on the final day to wrap up the game and the series after the first test ended in a draw.

  • Bryce Harper ejected after yet another terrible call by MLB umpires

    MLB umpires just can't seem to get these calls right this season.

  • The April MLB awards: Evaluating the stars and surprises of the first month

    What April tells us about a star-studded AL MVP race, and how much you should buy into the topsy-turvy standings after one month of the 2021 MLB season.

  • Dodgers are unable to brew up any offense in Milwaukee

    Bullpen game is OK, but the Milwaukee Brewers hold the Dodgers to two hits as Los Angeles drops its ninth game in its last `12.

  • Ever Given crew members whose work contracts have expired allowed to leave the impounded ship and return home

    The Suez Canal Authority has granted permission for three crew members of the impounded Ever Given container ship to disembark.

  • LaMelo Ball returns, helps Hornets beat Pistons 107-94

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) LaMelo Ball returned from a 21-game absence with 11 points, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 107-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. A leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, Ball had surgery to repair a broken wrist sustained on March 20. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 29 points, including a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock to help stave off Detroit's final rally late in the fourth quarter.

  • Idaho ethics panel restores at least some of the Legislature’s dignity lost this session

    Republican legislators finally do the right thing and say the right things in a session that has gone from bad to worse, writes opinion editor Scott McIntosh.

  • Editorial: Clamp down on FBI's backdoor surveillance of Americans

    A judge faults the FBI for conducting improper data searches on Americans.

  • Canadiens rookie Cole Caufield buries overtime winner for first NHL goal

    The Canadiens rookie produced quite a special moment in an NHL career that is barely four games old.