MLB DFS Stacks: Thursday 8/5

Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking to highlight the best hitting stacks of the day. These recommendations are categorized as “Cash Game Stacks” and “Tournament Stacks” while outlining risk/reward situations. We will add additional context with other hitting/pitching options throughout the article.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our MLB News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will look at the six-game main slate beginning at 7:05 ET.

CASH GAME STACKS

New York Yankees (vs. Seattle - LHP Tyler Anderson)

The Yankees have the highest run-scoring projection of the night, and it’s not even close. Zooming in from there: Anthony Rizzo, Gary Sanchez, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton profile as some of the best plays at their respective positions. That’s according to our handy MLB DFS Optimizer . Rizzo doesn’t have a problem with left-handed pitching, and the other should feast on Seattle LHP Tyler Anderson. Keep your eye on D.J. LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres through all formats as well.

Houston (vs. Minnesota - RHP Griffin Jax)

Griffin Jax looked competent in his last start, but he’s still not fully adjusted to the major league level. That could be apparent in a tough road start against Houston, who has one of the better offenses in the American League. Jax carries an inflated 6.41 ERA, and Minnesota’s bullpen ranks bottom five in baseball. Go ahead and line up Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel, Carlos Correa, and Yordan Alvarez for this confident draw. Kyle Tucker, Aledmys Diaz, and Michael Brantley are realistic bargains to consider as well.

Top Plays: Gary Sanchez (C ), Anthony Rizzo (1B), D.J. LeMahieu (2B), Carlos Correa (SS), Aaron Judge (OF), Giancarlo Stanton (OF), Yordan Alvarez (OF)

Story continues

Top Value: Martin Maldonado (C ), Aledmys Diaz (3B), Kyle Tucker (OF), Michael Brantley (OF)

TOURNAMENT STACKS

Atlanta (at St. Louis - LHP Wade LeBlanc)

St. Louis LHP Wade LeBlanc is due for a blowup performance. He has an extremely high contact rate to go along with a .371 wOBA split to right-handed bats since the beginning of 2019. Ozzie Albies, Jorge Soler, Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley, and Adam Duvall are perfect candidates to take advantage. Of that group: Riley, Swanson, and Duvall seem to have the best price vs. upside ratio.

Kansas City (at Chicago White Sox - LHP Dallas Keuchel)

Yes, the White Sox are in a nice spot against Kansas City LHP Daniel Lynch. In fact, you could easily place them alongside the Astros and the Yankees in the previous section. Don’t forget about the visitors from this game, as Kansas City will enjoy a strong park boost in Chicago. The Royals got to Dallas Keuchel in their last meeting, putting up four earned runs across six innings. Keuchel has allowed nine earned runs through 11.1 innings over his last two starts, so the right-handed Kansas City bats have a chance to pick on his recent vulnerabilities.