MLB DFS Stacks: Thursday 4/8

Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking to highlight the best hitting stacks of the day. These recommendations are categorized as “Cash Game Stacks” and “Tournament Stacks” while outlining risk/reward situations. We will add additional context with other hitting/pitching options throughout the article.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our MLB News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking at the all-day slate beginning at 1:10 ET.

CASH GAME STACKS

Colorado (vs. Arizona - RHP Merrill Kelly)

Kelly has proved to be a decent pitcher over the past few years, but Coors Field might claim him as a victim today. It’s no surprise that the Rockies check in with the highest run-scoring projection, as they are favored in this 11-run over/under. Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon, and Raimel Tapia lead the way with bargain options like Sam Hilliard, Garrett Hampson, and Josh Fuentes also in play.

Houston (vs. Oakland - LHP Cole Irvin)

Cole Irvin is nothing more than a rotational filler. He holds a 6.84 ERA over 49.2 major league innings, and the Astros already put up seven hits and four earned runs (4.1 IP) against him last week. Houston could jump all over him once again, making guys like Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa, and Jose Altuve a premium stack.

Arizona (at Colorado - RHP Jon Gray)

Jon Gray looked pretty good in this first start of the season, limiting the Dodgers to just one earned run (7 K’s) through five innings. You never really know how things will play out in Coors Field, so there’s plenty of upside for the Diamondbacks this afternoon. David Peralta and Chrisitan Walker are the top Arizona bats, while Eduardo Escobar and Tim Locastro represent legitimate bargains.

Story continues

Top Plays: Chrisitan Walker (1B), Ryan McMahon (2B), Alex Bregman (3B), Carlos Correa (SS), Charlie Blackmon (OF), David Peralta (OF), Yordan Alvarez (OF), Raimel Tapia (OF)

Top Value: Garrett Hampson (2B), Josh Fuentes (3B), Tim Locastro (OF), Sam Hilliard (OF)

TOURNAMENT STACKS

Chicago White Sox (vs. Kansas City - RHP Brad Keller)

We’ll need to pay attention to the weather here. In fact, it seems that all of the AL Central teams have weather risk today. If this one plays, then the White Sox check-in as a nice stack. Most people will be looking towards Colorado, Arizona, Houston, and others, but the White Sox have just as much (if not more) offensive firepower than those teams. They are facing middle-of-the-road RHP Brad Keller, who got shelled in his last start. The Royals’ bullpen ranks 28th in WAR heading into this season, so that doesn’t hurt either. Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu, and Adam Eaton make for a well-aligned stack.

Boston (at Baltimore - RHP Matt Harvey)

Matt Harvey did pretty well against the Red Sox last week, so I’m hoping that will cause some people hesitation when looking towards a Boston stack. Let’s face it: Harvey will get hit sooner or later. It could happen today in Oriole Park, a place that accentuates left-handed power. As well all know, Harvey has gotten smoked by left-handed bats over the last few seasons. Rafael Devers is one of the top plays on the board. Look to take him alongside teammates Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez, and “GPP special” Franchy Cordero.

LA Angels (at Toronto - RHP Ross Stripling)

Some people will be stacking the other side of this matchup along with the aforementioned cash game groupings. However, I like LAA’s chances of putting up runs here. RHP Ross Stripling is nothing more than a rotational filler at this point in his career, and he gave up seven hits in 3.1 IP through his first start. Stripling also has a career .340 wOBA to right-handed bats, which bodes well for Anthony Rendon, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, and David Fletcher.