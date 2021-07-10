MLB DFS Stacks: Saturday 7/10

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking to highlight the best hitting stacks of the day. These recommendations are categorized as “Cash Game Stacks” and “Tournament Stacks” while outlining risk/reward situations. We will add additional context with other hitting/pitching options throughout the article.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our MLB News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking towards the seven-game main slate beginning at 7:05 ET.

CASH GAME STACKS

Milwaukee (vs. Cincinnati - RHP Vladimir Gutierrez)

The Brewers check in with the highest run-scoring projection of the evening slate. Cincinnati RHP Vladimir Gutierrez has been somewhat mediocre across his last four starts, allowing 16 earned runs on 25 hits through 21.1 innings. American Family Field in Milwaukee plays as a hitter-friendly environment as well. It’s worth noting that Gutierrez has a pair of wins over the Brewers this season (combined 13 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 13 K), but he hasn’t held that form since - hence the recent struggles. This is the third time Milwaukee will see him in a month, so the Brew Crew could finally get to the Cincy hurler. Christian Yelich, Luis Urias, Jace Peterson, and Keston Hiura make for a nice stack. Willy Adames and Jackie Bradley Jr. are extensions of that.

LA Dodgers (vs. Arizona - LHP Caleb Smith)

The Dodgers rank narrowly behind Milwaukee while coming in with the second-highest scoring projection of the night. These projected scores are conveniently located within the MLB DFS Optimizer , so feel free to check it out. Arizona LHP Caleb Smith allowed five earned runs in his last start, and things won’t get easier while facing this mighty LAD offense on the road. Mookie Betts and Justin Turner are elite plays through all formats. Will Smith is in the following tier. Max Muncy doesn’t care about lefty/lefty matchups, so feel free to utilize him through all formats as well. Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock are bargain extensions of this stack.

Top Plays: Will Smith (C ), Max Muncy (1B), Justin Turner (3B), Luis Urias (3B), Mookie Betts (OF), Christian Yelich (OF)

Top Value: Keston Hiura (1B), Jace Peterson (2B), Chris Taylor (2B), A.J. Pollock (OF)

TOURNAMENT STACKS

Houston (vs. NY Yankees - RHP Gerrit Cole)

This feels strange. Gerrit Cole has been slumping while giving up 14 hits and nine earned runs through 8.1 innings over his last two starts. He has clearly been out of sorts since MLB started enforcing their foreign substance policy. Cole will face his former team on the road tonight, which happens to be an Astros club that ranks first in most offensive categories. Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Yuli Gurriel, and Abraham Toro could extend Cole’s struggles this evening.

Seattle (vs. LA Angels - LHP Patrick Sandoval)

Angels’ LHP Patrick Sandoval has been more than serviceable this season. I’m still not 100% convinced that he’s a rotational fixture. There’s reason to believe that he’s figuring things out, but Sandoval had an ERA north of 5.00 in two prior seasons. Seattle has a few quality right-handed bats to cause regression. Mitch Haniger has been outstanding this season, and he’s worth a look through all formats. Teammates Ty France, Tom Murphy, Shed Long Jr., and Dylan Moore are more tournament longshots.