MLB DFS Stacks: Saturday 6/12

Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking to highlight the best hitting stacks of the day. These recommendations are categorized as “Cash Game Stacks” and “Tournament Stacks” while outlining risk/reward situations. We will add additional context with other hitting/pitching options throughout the article.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our MLB News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking towards the main slate beginning at 4:05 ET.

CASH GAME STACKS

Chicago White Sox (vs. Detroit - RHP Jose Urena)

The White Sox have the highest run-scoring projection of the night, and I have a pretty good feeling that they will come through. Detroit RHP Jose Urena has allowed 12 earned runs and 24 hits across 19.1 innings over his last four starts. He has recorded only five strikeouts in that span. Urena is allowing a ton of contact alongside his career .342 wOBA split to left-handed bats. Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, and Adam Eaton will look to jump on that. Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Yermin Mercedes are definitely in play as well.

Oakland (vs. Kansas City - RHP Jackson Kowar)

Jackson Kowar had a terrible MLB debut last week while allowing four earned runs and two walks (no strikeouts) through 0.2 innings. The 24-year-old righty isn’t as bad as that line suggests, and we need to remember that he has a 0.85 ERA through 31.2 innings at Triple-A this season. Still, Kowar is up against a difficult task in his first road start. He’ll need to shake off his last performance while facing a steady Oakland offense with plenty of punch. Matt Olson, Jed Lowrie, Matt Chapman, Mark Canha, and maybe even Seth Brown will look to jump on the rookie.

Top Plays: Yasmani Grandal (C), Jose Abreu (1B), Matt Olson (1B), Yoan Moncada (3B), Tim Anderson (SS), Mark Canha (OF)

Top Value: Adam Eaton (OF), Seth Brown (OF)

TOURNAMENT STACKS

Houston (at Minnesota - RHP Jose Berrios)

Jose Berrios is an All-Star caliber pitcher who we don’t usually pick on in this article. However, he hasn’t lived up to that standard this season, allowing four or more earned runs in three of his last seven starts. The Astros are always a threat to put up some runs, and we need to remember that Minnesota has a bottom-ten bullpen in terms of ERA, xFIP, and almost every pitching category. The temperature is still hot in Minneapolis with the wind expected to blow out towards center this evening. The ball should be flying around the yard, so don’t be afraid to give Yuli Gurriel, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez, and Alex Bregman a look despite their cumbersome salaries.

Tampa Bay (vs. Baltimore - RHP Jorge Lopez)

If this was a seven-game slate, the Tampa bats would probably be extremely popular. However, we have 14-games on today’s main slate, and the Rays rank middle-of-the-pack in terms of a scoring projection. I’m guessing they’ll outperform those expectations. Baltimore RHP Jorge Lopez hasn’t been bad for the Orioles, but there’s some blowup potential in his profile (5.89 career ERA) along with a .365 wOBA split to left-handed bats. Austin Meadows is a headline pick who can be stacked with Brandon Lowe, Joey Wendle, and maybe even Yandy Diaz for value.

