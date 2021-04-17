MLB DFS Stacks: Saturday 4/17









Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking to highlight the best hitting stacks of the day. These recommendations are categorized as “Cash Game Stacks” and “Tournament Stacks” while outlining risk/reward situations. We will add additional context with other hitting/pitching options throughout the article.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our MLB News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking at the five-game main slate beginning at 7:05 ET.

CASH GAME STACKS

Texas (vs. Baltimore - RHP Dean Kremer)

The Rangers check in with the best overall stack of this evening slate. Nate Lowe leads the way, as he has been tearing the cover off the ball to begin the season. He’ll look forward to a nice matchup vs. Baltimore RHP Dean Kremer, who has allowed nine hits and seven earned runs through six innings (five walks) this year. The Orioles are projected to have a bottom-five bullpen as well. Nick Solak, Joey Gallo, and David Dahl round out this healthy stack.

Minnesota (at LA Angels - LHP Jose Quintana)

Angels’ pitcher Jose Quintana has been shaky to begin his 2021 campaign while allowing 10 hits, seven walks, and nine earned runs through five innings. The Twins haven’t been great against left-handed pitching (dating back to last season), but they have several players who are capable of taking advantage. Mitch Garver, Nelson Cruz, and Josh Donaldson all have a pedigree of crushing southpaws. You can consider Jorge Polanco as a value filler here as well.

Houston (at Seattle - RHP Chris Flexen)

Chris Flexen looked good in his first start, then he was crushed by Minnesota on the road (8 H, 5 ER in 5 IP). He’s a mediocre pitcher for all intents and purposes. The Astros will look a little different with Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman out, but we can still look towards Aledmys Diaz, Kyle Tucker, Carlos Correa, and Myles Straw to inflict some damage.

Top Plays: Mitch Garver (C ), Nate Lowe (1B), Nick Solak (2B), Josh Donaldson (3B), Carlos Correa (SS) Nelson Cruz (OF), Joey Gallo (OF), Kyle Tucker (OF)

Top Value: Aledmys Diaz (2B), Jorge Polanco (SS), Myles Straw (OF), David Dahl (OF)

TOURNAMENT STACKS

Milwaukee (vs. Pittsburgh - RHP Trevor Cahill)

This is my favorite “contrarian stack” of the evening slate. The Brewers are just outside the top four in terms of run-scoring projections. Still, there’s a good chance they’ll get to RHP Trevor Cahill, who is far past his prime. Cahill has allowed 12 hits and eight earned runs through nine innings this season, and Milwaukee will have the benefit of their hitter-friendly park. Jackie Bradley Jr. could have a premium lineup spot if Chrisitan Yelich is still out. Keston Hiura, Travis Shaw, and Avisail Garcia round out the Brewers' stack.

Pittsburgh (at Milwaukee - LHP Brett Anderson)

Pittsburgh will have the same helpful park factor outlined with Milwaukee in the previous write-up. The Pirates are facing Brewers’ LHP Brett Anderson, who surrenders plenty of contact. Jacob Stallings has looked really good to begin the season, and you can consider players like Kevin Newman, Bryan Reynolds, and Phillip Evans around him. Milwaukee has a pretty good bullpen, so these guys will probably need to get their fantasy points in sooner than later.