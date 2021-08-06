MLB DFS Stacks: Friday 8/6

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

CASH STACK

Marco Gonzales has a very tough task in front of him tonight. On a hot day in New York City, I am expecting the ball to fly out of Yankee Stadium. Seattle's left-hander Gonzales owns a 5.34 road ERA this season. Home runs have been a problem for Gonzales, especially against opposing righties. Right-handed batters have a .309 BA against Gonzales. Righties are responsible for 13 of Gonzales' 17 total home runs allowed this season. Joey Gallo and Giancarlo Stanton both have home runs against Gonzales. These two Yankees will be batting fourth and fifth tonight. As a whole, the Yankees are batting .328 over 58 total at-bats against Gonzales. Pointsbet has the Yankees at -180 with a 10.0 O/U. Lock em' in!

Top plays: Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo, & Aaron Judge

Value options: Jonathan Davis (batting 9th) & Kyle Higashioka

Pivot: Marco Gonzales

GPP STACK

The New York Mets are my top GPP stack on tonight’s slate. Kyle Gibson has struggled against the Mets in the past. Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, and Kevin Pillar each have one home run against Gibson in 23 combined at-bats. Nimmo is 2 for 3 with a double and a home run vs. Gibson. Conforto is batting 4 for 5 with a double and a home run vs. Gibson. And lastly, Pillar is batting 4 for 12 with a double and two home runs vs. Gibson. Other New York players have impressive numbers against the Phillies starter including Jonathan Villar who has a .545 BA over 11 at-bats against Gibson. BvP stats can be very deceptive especially in small sample sizes but if you look at them properly small sample sizes can still tell a story. Most might ignore these impressive statistics, but I think they’re worth a second look. Pointsbet.com has the Mets at +100 with a 9.5 O/U.

Top plays: Jonathan Villar, Dominic Smith, & Jeff McNeil

Value options: Michael Conforto & Brandon Nimmo

Pivot: Kyle Gibson

BARGAIN BIN

C Kyle Higashioka

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Marwin Gonzalez

3B Emmanuel Rivera

SS Ramon Urias

OF Michael Conforto

OF Brandon Nimmo

OF Jonathan Davis