MLB DFS Plays: Wednesday 5/22

This article will outline the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We’ll take a comprehensive look across the DFS industry to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis.

Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather closer to game time. Rain, wind, or unexpected managerial decisions could open up additional sources of value. Be sure to keep an eye on the MLB Headlines and Injuries desk.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Editor’s Note: Stay ahead of the competition from wire to wire with rankings, customizable projections, trade evaluator, exclusive columns and more in our Season Pass . And start using optimized lineups with our DFS Toolkit !

We will be looking at the 11-game main slate starting at 7:05 ET.

PITCHER

Jon Gray – Colorado (at Pittsburgh)

We all know that Gray has electric stuff with pleasant strikeout upside (59 K in 53.1 IP this season). However, pitching his home games in Coors Field while running into some difficult matchups has sabotaged his ERA to 4.73 at the moment. This is a nice bounce-back opportunity against Pirates team that ranks 22nd in wRC+ this season. We saw fellow Rockies’ pitcher German Marquez carve up Pittsburgh last night, and now it’s Gray’s turn. Starting in pitcher-friendly PNC Park certainly helps the cause as well.

Also Consider: Gerrit Cole, Max Fried

CATCHER / FIRST BASE

Paul Goldschmidt – St. Louis (vs. Kansas City)

Story continues

This is the second game of a doubleheader, so we’ll need to check the lineup card for omissions. I’m assuming Goldschmidt will play in both contests, and he’s a premium daily fantasy lift in the evening slate. Squaring up against Kansas City RHP Homer Bailey (.364 wOBA vs RHB) makes for an excellent hitting situation, and the Royals’ bullpen carries a below-average xFIP at 4.60 on the year.

Also Consider: Albert Pujols, Kendrys Morales

SECOND BASE

DJ LeMahieu – NY Yankees (at Baltimore)

The Yankees unsurprisingly check in with the highest run-scoring projection against a terrible Baltimore pitching staff. Dan Straily will start for the Orioles, and he has coughed-up 15 earned runs and 20 hits through 12 innings (only 7 K’s) over his past three starts. As a result, his ERA has ballooned to 8.51. The Yankees could dominate this matchup once again, and LeMahieu makes for a fine lift at an otherwise mediocre second base position.

Also Consider: Aledmys Diaz, Luis Arraez

THIRD BASE

Marwin Gonzalez – Minnesota (at LA Angels)

Marwin has been a regular of this column recently, and he’s currently on fire with an 11-game hitting streak. That includes seven hits, two doubles, and a homer over his last three games. A matchup against Angels’ RHP Matt Harvey serves as fuel to that fire, as Harvey carries a .355 wOBA split to left-handed bats over the past two years. I’d be surprised if the switch-hitting likes of Gonzalez didn’t take advantage. Despite that recent heater, Marwin has a surprisingly accommodating salary as well.

Also Consider: Matt Carpenter, David Fletcher

SHORTSTOP

Paul DeJong – St. Louis (vs. Kansas City)

I have no issue paying a premium on the St. Louis’ bats tonight. As mentioned earlier with Goldschmidt, the second game of this doubleheader is a time for the Cardinals to feast on Kansas City RHP Homer Bailey. There’s also a chance the bullpen is thinner than usual with two games being played on the same day. Regardless, DeJong makes for an excellent DFS selection while swinging a confident bat with five hits, two doubles, one homer, and seven RBIs over his past three games.

Also Consider: Gleyber Torres, Dansby Swanson

OUTFIELD

Aaron Hicks – NY Yankees (at Baltimore)

I could’ve featured a Yankee at every position, and it would’ve been acceptable. That’s how good of a spot this is for the NYY offense. Hicks is a solid lift within that, as the switch-hitter will look to exploit Straily’s .373 wOBA split to left-handed bats. Other Yankees like LeMahieu (mentioned earlier), Morales (good value), and Torres are on my DFS short list as well.

Josh Reddick – Houston (vs. Chicago White Sox)

There are plenty of excellent hitting situations tonight, which is why it has taken this long to discuss the Astros. The Yankees, Cardinals, and Astros (followed by Red Sox and Twins) make up some of the highest run-scoring projections of the night. Reddick is a moderately-priced lift within a Houston stack, looking to jump on White Sox RHP Ivan Nova’s .378 wOBA split to left-handed bats. Minute Maid Park is kind to lefty power as well.

Also Consider: Andrew Benintendi, Jose Martinez, Max Kepler, Brett Gardner, Jackie Bradley Jr, David Dahl