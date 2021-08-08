MLB DFS Plays: Sunday 8/8

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis.

Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather closer to game time. Rain, wind, or unexpected managerial decisions could open up additional sources of value. Be sure to keep an eye on the MLB Headlines and Injuries desk.

We’ll use the 10-game main slate today. Some platforms will include the mid-afternoon games. There’s a Coors Field contest along with possible Dodgers and Athletics stacks.

PITCHER

Top Play: Max Fried – Braves (vs Nationals)

Juan Soto is day-to-day with knee discomfort. Even if he starts, most of the Nationals lineup consists of unintimidating ground ball hitters. Since Fried is himself a ground ball pitcher with around a strikeout per inning, he should have little trouble inducing easy outs. We’ll have to trust the BABIP gods to be kind, but that’s the case with any non-elite hurler. He projects for ace-quality output today.

Alternatively, you could pay considerably more for Zack Wheeler. The Phillies ace is one of the few pitchers to consistently finish seven innings. Hosting the Mets at Citizen’s Bank Park isn’t ideal.

Pivot: Kris Bubic – Royals (at Cardinals)

Bubic is in the midst of a positive streak. He’s finished exactly six innings in each of his last four appearances. He’s even gotten a little extra out of his strikeout and walk rates. Mostly, this is about using a bargain basement pitcher with a shot at a decent performance. He’s homer prone and has a neutral matchup against a decent St. Louis lineup. Even his mean projection, five-and-one-third innings with 4.5 strikeouts, is a value.

Also Consider: Zack Wheeler, Lance McCullers, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Zach Plesac, Johnny Cueto

CATCHER

Top Play: Salvador Perez – Royals (at Jon Lester)

Perez is one of the likeliest to homer today, carrying one-in-three odds despite visiting pitcher friendly Busch Stadium. Lester looks cooked. For a second straight season, he has a luck-neutral over-5.00 ERA. He’s also coughed up 1.79 HR/9. Of pitchers with 80 or more innings, Lester has the 14th-highest home run rate. (Incidentally, his opponent, Bubic, has the exact same 1.79 HR/9, though there’s more cause for modest optimism in his case).

Pivot: Cal Raleigh – Mariners (at Luis Gil)

While Raleigh has looked overmatched in his first taste of the Majors, he’s evinced traits that will eventually yield a GPP-defining performance. When he connects, he tends to make hard, fly ball contact. It only takes a chip shot to escape Yankee Stadium. He matches up poorly against Gil, a fly ball pitcher. Raleigh is at elevated risk for both strikeouts and can o’ corn fly outs. Given his price and the venue, he’s still a viable pivot.

Also Consider: Mike Zunino, Buster Posey, Omar Narvaez, Mitch Garver, Kyle Higashioka

FIRST BASE

Top Play: Trey Mancini – Orioles (vs Michael Wacha)

Mancini isn’t on par with Vladito or Joey Votto, but he’s a much sharper value. Wacha is a below average starter with a serious home run problem. He’s allowed 1.67 HR/9 this season and was even worse in 2019 and 2020. Mancini’s swing path pairs well with Wacha’s average launch angle. Toss in Camden Yards and we have a recipe for power outcomes.

Pivot: Ty France – Mariners (at Gil)

While Raleigh only works because of his price tag, France is both a value and a strong match for Gil. The Mariner hits in the heart of the lineup and produces a slightly low angle of contact centered on line drives. When such hitters face fly ball pitches, they’re more likely to drive the ball into and/or over the outfield.

Also Consider: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Joey Votto, Brandon Belt, Paul Goldschmidt, DJ LeMahieu, Jonathan Schoop, Bobby Bradley, Rowdy Tellez, Carlos Santana

SECOND BASE

Top Play: Brandon Lowe – Rays (at Jorge Lopez)

This is about as juicy a matchup as they come for Lowe. Lopez is pitching decently against right-handed hitters this season, but he doesn’t have any weapons to deal with southpaw sluggers. As a homer prone ground ball pitcher, he’s especially susceptible to lefties with high launch angles like Lowe. The Rays second baseman is right there with Perez at a one-in-three chance to homer.

Pivot: Whit Merrifield – Royals (vs Lester)

Merrifield remains discounted despite possessing the best opportunity for a multi-hit game in the slate. A home run is unlikely. He’s a solid value and his lack of tantalizing upside should help to keep his rostership low. The bulk of the Cardinals relief corps is exploitable too with the exception of their two high-leverage relievers.

Also Consider: Marcus Semien, Jose Altuve, Ozzie Albies, Jonathan India, DJ LeMahieu, Whit Merrifield, Jonathan Schoop, Abraham Toro, Tommy Edman, Dylan Moore, Ramon Urias

THIRD BASE

Top Play: Jose Ramirez – Indians (vs Wily Peralta)

The magic has worn off for Peralta. He’s resumed making brief starts punctuated with staccato-burst of hard contact. He’s coughed up five home runs in his last 13.2 innings. As a ground ball pitcher who occasionally hangs a splitter, Peralta could be in trouble against Ramirez. The switch-hitting star has frequent hard, fly ball contact. He comes with a one-in-four chance to homer along with an array of other positive outcomes.

Pivot: Emmanuel Rivera – Royals (at Lester)

I’d feel low-key excitement about this matchup if Rivera wasn’t coming of a hamate injury. While hitters can return to the field soon after the surgery, it can take up to six months to fully regain bat control. He’s a low-angle hitter who popped 15 home runs in 198 Triple-A plate appearances. He’s still searching for his first home run in 21 Major League plate appearances.

Also Consider: Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado, Austin Riley, Kyle Seager, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Josh Donaldson, Carter Kieboom

SHORTSTOP

Top Play: Carlos Correa – Astros (vs Kenta Maeda)

Despite continuing to hit, Correa’s price tag has continually dropped in recent weeks. It’s seemingly a matter of sequencing. He hasn’t been snaring big DFS totals even though his real-world production is acceptable. Maeda is a difficult matchup. The Astros lineup is sufficiently potent to chase him early and tear into the underbelly of the Twins bullpen.

Pivot: Ramon Urias – Orioles (vs Wacha)

Urias is another guy who lives on hard, low-angle contact. He isn’t much of a home run threat although we can’t rule it out. Multiple hits are a likelier path to value. Wacha is a favorable matchup. Unfortunately, much of the Rays relief corps is not. Urias has recently been batting second or fifth.

Also Consider: Willy Adames, Xander Bogaerts, Wander Franco, Dansby Swanson, Gleyber Torres

OUTFIELD

Top Plays: Nick Castellanos – Reds (vs Bryse Wilson)

Bryan Reynolds – Pirates (at Tyler Mahle)

Austin Meadows – Rays (at Lopez)

Castellanos and Reynolds are tailor made for Great American Ballpark. Castellanos is among the projected leaders in both hits and home runs. Reynolds isn’t far behind. Wilson is homer and hit prone under neutral conditions. The Reds stack could set him alight before the fifth inning. Mahle is a talented pitcher who can’t keep the ball in the park when pitching at home. Reynold’s line drive-based approach is ideally suited to dismantling Mahle. Meadows is a more extreme version of Lowe. He also carries a one-in-three shot at a dinger off Lopez and friends.

Pivots: Gregory Polanco – Pirates (at Mahle)

Jarred Kelenic – Mariners (at Gil)

Polanco wasn’t able to get the job done in a favorable matchup yesterday. He gets a second opportunity against a right-handed fly ball pitcher at a power haven. Mahle is more likely to induce strikeouts but is otherwise comparably exploitable for a hitter of Polanco’s profile.

Kelenic is showing some signs of life at the plate. He’s batting .262/.340/.524 over hit last 11 games. He’ll face a Triple-A caliber pitcher who, like him, isn’t quite ready for the big lights of the Majors. Given that Kelenic trounced minor league arms, it stands to reason he might like facing Gil. His batted ball profile also matches well against the Yankees northpaw.

Also Consider: Nelson Cruz, Jesse Winker, Franmil Reyes, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jordan Luplow, George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, Kris Bryant, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley, Chas McCormick, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, Akil Baddoo, Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson, Edward Olivares, Hoy Jun Park