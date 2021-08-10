MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Tuesday, August 10

MLB DFS Picks, top stacks and pitchers for Yahoo, DraftKings & FanDuel daily fantasy baseball lineups, including the White Sox | Tuesday, 8/10

Tuesday, Aug. 10, brings a more traditional main-slate start time of 7:05 p.m. ET. There is some weather to watch out for in the Midwest and on the East Coast. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy baseball lineups.

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers and Top Stacks, Tuesday, Aug. 10

Yahoo Stack of the Day: New York Mets vs. RHP Paolo Espino — 5.2 implied runs

While Paolo Espino has done an admirable job stepping into the Nationals’ rotation, he is no spring chicken. This is his age-34 season, and he is a replacement-level pitcher with excellent command who allows his fair share of home runs. After trading everything it possibly could, Washington is running out a cannon-fodder pitching staff.

It seems the Mets cannot keep their shortstops healthy this season, first with Francisco Lindor and now with trade deadline acquisition Javier Baez. Baez is expected to take the field this week, but he may still be a day or two away after leaving early on Sunday with a hip issue. If he is out, that means discount dandy Jonathan Villar ($9) becomes an interesting option, particularly with all of the trouble the Washington catchers have had controlling opposing base stealers.

Brandon Nimmo ($12), Jeff McNeil ($14) Peter Alonso ($17) and Dominic Smith ($9) are the core four to target, and they make for a bargain secondary stack. Though he has been up and down this season, Michael Conforto ($13) is an interesting option depending on where he is slotted in the batting order. The variety of positions and reduced salaries across the board for the Mets will provide the opportunity to load up on a premium stack or two deluxe pitching options on Yahoo tonight.

Evening Slate

Chicago White Sox at RHP Griffin Jax — 5.8 implied runs

Tonight is going to be a warm one in Minnesota, with game-time temperatures in the mid-80s and an 8 to 10 mph breeze out to left field. On the mound will be rookie Griffin Jax, who is making his fifth start and ninth career appearance in the majors. The projection systems are not kind to Jax, projecting around six strikeouts per nine innings and allowing above-average power. He has just two strikeouts in his last two starts, which spanned 10.1 innings.

It seems that the whole White Sox lineup is locked in right now, and it has 32 runs in its last four games, including 11 last night against the Twins. Eloy Jimenez has three straight multi-hit games, with four home runs and 10 RBIs in his last two. While that is unlikely to continue, it is nonetheless impressive. Luis Robert is back after dealing with a hip flexor strain that cost him over three months, and he had two hits last night. The addition of Cesar Hernandez at the top of the lineup leaves the Chicago lineup without any holes.

Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada are a strong power trio, and they can be combined with their previously mentioned teammates. For differentiation on the evening slate, look to Andrew Vaughn and Brian Goodwin, who should be seeing good pitches in this loaded lineup.

Late Slate

San Francisco Giants vs. RHP Zac Gallen — 4.8 implied runs

The return of Brandon Belt and the addition of Kris Bryant have really upgraded the Giants offense. Previously they were getting by with luck and timely hitting, but they have some very talented batters throughout the lineup. Mike Yastrzemski and Alex Dickerson have seen their salaries and spots in the batting order drop, but they should now see an uptick in RBI opportunities. Buster Posey continues to perform at a high level, and he is still somehow going unnoticed by DFS gamers.

Brandon Crawford and LaMonte Wade Jr. are not particularly exciting to roster, though as the cleanup and leadoff hitters, they are in prime spots to enjoy the platoon advantage tonight. San Francisco is an excellent option on the late slate, and they are a fine contrarian play on the main slate in large-field tournaments as well.

Spotlight Pitchers

Top Target: RHP Max Scherzer at Philadelphia Phillies — 4.0 implied runs

DFS Salary: Yahoo $52 | FanDuel $10,600 | DraftKings $10,000

Philadelphia is not a pushover by any stretch, but Max Scherzer is no stranger to facing them, having spent nearly seven seasons in Washington. Tuesday marks his second start for the Dodgers, and he was stellar against Houston in his debut, allowing one run and striking out 10 over seven innings. Scherzer is by far the best pitcher on the slate, and while he commands a lofty salary, he should be the cornerstone of main lineups.

Secondary Target: RHP Logan Gilbert vs. Texas Rangers— 3.2 implied runs

DFS Salary: Yahoo $49 | FanDuel $8,900 | DraftKings $9,600

The various salary algorithms are not giving much respect to the Texas offense. Rookie Logan Gilbert is among the most expensive options on the main DFS sites. Gilbert has been solid this season, and he has yet to allow more than four runs in any game. The strikeouts have been trending up over his last eight starts, and he has done an excellent job of limiting power, ceding just seven home runs in his 67.1 innings. The Rangers have one of the worst offenses in the league against right-handed hurlers, and getting to Gilbert is advisable on Tuesday, budget permitting.

Wild Card: RHP Reiss Knehr vs. Miami Marlins — 4.4 implied runs

DFS Salary: Yahoo $25 | FanDuel $5,600 | DraftKings $4,000

This recommendation is purely a cost-saving measure on DraftKings and, to a lesser extent, for Yahoo. Rookie Reis Knehr is slated to be the bulk reliever, coming into the game after Craig Stammen. Knehr has been used as both a starter and a reliever for the Padres, and he has also made 13 starts in the minors. Something in the 40- to 50-pitch range is a reasonable projection, though if he is efficient, he could be in line for the win if he completes the fifth inning. While Stammen generally works just one inning, he has logged two in two of his last six outings, which could get Knehr closer to being the pitcher of record.

Final Thoughts for the Tuesday, Aug. 10 MLB DFS Picks Slate

Today Milwaukee and the Cubs are playing a doubleheader, and there is a second early game between the Angels and Blue Jays in Toronto. Additionally, there are several weather situations to monitor across the Midwest and East Coast. Though no games are currently at risk of cancellation, things can change over the next several hours.

