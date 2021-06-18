MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Friday, June 18

Friday, June 18th has all 30 teams in action with a plethora of shaky pitchers taking the mound which is creating a phenomenal tournament environment. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel.

Be sure head over to the Awesemo MLB DFS home page for all the best written daily fantasy baseball content, including daily article like Spotlight Pitchers, MLB DFS Tournament Strategy and MLB Cheat Sheets for all the major DFS sites.

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers and Top Stacks, Friday , June 18

Yahoo Stack of the Day: Toronto Blue Jays vs. LHP Bruce Zimmermann — 5.4 implied runs

While rookie Bruce Zimmermann has been doing a decent job while learning his craft in the American League East, this is a tricky matchup. He has right around a strikeout per inning since the beginning of May, but his 20.5% career rate is well below league average. Even with Teoscar Hernandez away from the team for the birth of his child, Toronto will likely run out a fully right-handed lineup, save for Cavan Biggio.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($27) leads MLB with 22 homeruns, so he clearly has earned his lofty Yahoo salary. Marcus Semien ($22) ad Bo Bichette ($21) are not getting a discount, though being at the top of the order they are all but assured of five plate appearances, with six in play if they can get into the bullpen. Randal Grichuk ($14) and Lourdes Gurriel ($13) are both sporting ISOs above .200 over the last two seasons, and they help average down the salary cap hit of the top Toronto batsmen. Finally, as a bonus, it is going to be a warm evening in Camden Yards, with a 9-12 mph breeze out to left field.

Evening Slate

Minnesota Twins at RHP Michael Foltynewicz — 4.9 implied runs

It is going to be around 90 degrees at first pitch, so there is a decent chance that the roof will be open tonight in Texas. Michael Foltynewicz is no stranger to this article series, and he is second in MLB with 16 homeruns allowed despite one fewer start 11.2 fewer innings than first-place Kyle Hendricks. Since 2019 Foltynewicz has allowed a .266 ISO to lefties and a .201 ISO to same-handed hitters.

Story continues

Over the last two-plus seasons, Josh Donaldson, Miguel Sano and Nelson Cruz all have ISOs over .255 against same-handed pitchers. They are likely to be the only righties in the lineup tonight for Minnesota, so do not shy away from them. And even though Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and Luis Arraez do not boast an abundance of power, Foltynewicz is exactly the type of pitcher that can help them channel their inner Barry Bonds.

Late Slate

San Francisco Giants vs. RHP Vince Velasquez — 4.2 implied runs

Though it is never particularly sexy rolling with Giants stacks, that is also what makes them appealing since the masses tend to shy away as well. Vince Velasquez is an above-average strikeout pitcher, but his strategy is to pound the zone with his fastball, which also can lead to extra base hits if he leaves one hanging in the sweet spot. With a nearly double-digit walk rate, 44.4% hard-hit rate and 41.4% fly-ball rate, Velasquez is always flirting with danger.

Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford are the trio to target on all slates. As the player pool begins to dwindle on the sub slates, then gamers can also add in LaMonte Wade Jr. as a discount option, who likely will be leading off, as well as Buster Posey to knock out the catcher requirement. Steven Duggar can be utilized as a discounted differentiation option from the bottom of the order as part of a wrap-around stack.

Spotlight Pitchers

Top Target: RHP Jose Berrios at Texas Rangers — 3.8 implied runs

DFS Salary: Yahoo $47 | FanDuel $9,000 | DraftKings $8,500

This season the Rangers have been scoring 11% less efficiently than league average when facing right-handed pitchers. Adding insult to injury, they have been a top-three strikeout team (26.2%) while being in the bottom third of the league from a power perspective. Across his last 1,450 batters faced, Jose Berrios has a steady 4.07 xFIP and a solid 24.2% strikeout rate. Berrios has completed the sixth inning in six of his last eight starts, which makes him an intriguing option on FanDuel.

Secondary Target: RHP Zach Davies vs. Miami Marlins — 4.0 implied runs

DFS Salary: Yahoo $36 | FanDuel $7,300 | DraftKings $7,000

In DFS baseball, strikeouts are definitely the currency of the realm. Unfortunately, Zach Davies does not provide many strikeouts, which tends to cap his fantasy upside. However, Davies does a pretty solid job of keeping the bases empty and limiting power. Across his last 26 starts spanning 136.2 innings, he has ceded only 13 home runs and 40 total extra base hits. Tonight he will be facing a Marlins lineup that sees a dramatic drop-off in talent as they get deeper into the batting order. Corey Dickerson was placed on the injured list, which leaves Starling Marte, Jesus Aguilar and Adam Duvall as the only batters generating any concern. The alternative play to Davis would be Robbie Ray, who has tremendous strikeout upside, but he is also facing a mostly right-handed Orioles lineup that is underrated and carries better-than=expected plate discipline. Davies is an SP2 for safe lineups, while Ray is worthy of tabbing in tournament lineups for his eight-strikeout upside.

Wild Card: RHP Alex Cobb vs. Detroit Tigers — 3.6 implied runs

DFS Salary: Yahoo $38 | FanDuel $7,500 | DraftKings $8,800

On one hand, Alex Cobb is coming off of two dismal starts. On the other hand, tonight he is facing a Detroit team that leads the league with a 26.8% strikeout rate against right-handed pitching while being in the bottom half of the league in scoring and the bottom third in power. DraftKings has an aggressive salary, and on the main slate going down to Davies for an $1,800 savings or finding an extra $500 for Ray is the preferred strategy. FanDuel is making things interesting with the $7,500 salary. Yahoo has an appropriate $38 salary, which should land Cobb in a fair number of lineups there in all formats.

Final Thoughts for the Friday, June 18, MLB DFS Slate

Keep an eye on the weather in Pittsburgh, Colorado and Chicago just in case the chance of precipitation increases heading towards first pitch. As always, be mindful that salaries and scoring formats differ across the various fantasy sites, and a home run play on Yahoo may be a below-average MLB DFS pick on DraftKings or FanDuel.

The post MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Friday, June 18 appeared first on Awesemo.com.